Stingers held scoreless in doubleheader losses to Carabins

Women show improvement in 2-0 loss; men concede five at home

While the Concordia women’s soccer team fought valiantly, a late penalty doomed them to a 2-0 loss. Photo Wassim Batal

The Concordia University Stingers women’s and men’s soccer teams both suffered defeats to the Université de Montréal Carabins in Friday night’s home doubleheader at Concordia Stadium on Sept. 12.

The women’s match kicked off at 6 p.m. and proved tighter than the score suggested. After conceding once in the first half and again on a penalty midway through the second, the Stingers lost 2-0.

Despite the result, head coach Wilfried Monthe was encouraged by the performance.

“We were happy with the way they played today,” he said post-match. “There was more intensity in the second half—that was part of the plan.”

Winger Alma Aristilde praised the defence but struggled to push numbers forward.

“We gave away a penalty, and the first goal was a mistake too,” she said. “We focused on defending, but couldn’t get up the field.”

As for her hope for the next match, she simply said, “Goals.”

Monthe also highlighted top scorer Rachel Vermaire’s role in the tactical setup.

“We wanted to use her size and speed as a pivot,” he said, pointing out how often Vermaire dropped deep to connect play.

“Sometimes the wingers were too deep, and it became hard to link up,” Monthe added. “It’s physically tough—we’re playing against the toughest team in the country after all.”

Despite back-to-back losses, Monthe remains confident in his group.

“We’ve got new players, and the chemistry is building,” he said. “The game was close, and we believe we can reach the semifinals.”

The men’s team took the field at 8:15 p.m. following a 4-0 win over Université du Québec à Montréal the previous week, but were outclassed by the Carabins and fell 5-0.

Before the game, head coach Kouyabe Ignegongba stressed focus and patience.

“The guys are motivated and understand it’s a long season,” he said. “We’ve already turned the page after last week—we’re taking it game by game.”

Ignegongba acknowledged the strength of the opposition.

“[The] Carabins are national champions, high quality. It’s great to play against a team like that,” he said. “We’re working in continuity and building on what we have.”

Montreal scored in the 13th, 23rd and 39th minutes to lead 3-0 at halftime, then added two more goals early in the second half.

Goalkeeper Milosh Tubic made several key saves to prevent further damage, while defender Amadou Diop stayed active with multiple tackles. Christopher Calin came close to scoring in the 66th minute, hitting the post with Concordia’s best chance of the match.

Concordia dropped their next match on the men’s side against the McGill Redbirds on Sunday, Sept 14 by a score of 3-2 while the women battled to a 0-0 deadlock with the Martlets. This brings the men’s record to 1-0-3 on the season and the women’s to 1-2-3. The men’s team will look to get back on track against the Laval Rouge et Or on Friday, Sept. 19. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.