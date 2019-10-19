Concordia 1, UdeM 1: Stingers Women’s Soccer Team Frustrates Visiting Carabins

Montreal Rallies Late to Draw in a Heated Match

Follow @NowOrNeven

Concordia striker Sarah Humes draws in three defenders as she looks to make a move down field Caroline Marsh

The Stingers celebrated their fourth undefeated game in a row after tying second-place Université de Montréal last night in the annual Erica Cadieux Memorial game.

“I’ve been here for four years, and this is the first time we get a point against Montreal,” midfielder Madeleine McKenzie excitedly said.

McKenzie scored for a second consecutive game, heading in a free-kick delivery by defender Chloe Ricciardi. Carabins forward Marie-Ève Bernard O’Breham got her right foot on the end of a scramble in close to equalize the game with just over 10 minutes to go.

Concordia came out with a fearless attitude, not allowing Montreal’s skill and reputation get the best of them. The ball ping-ponged in the midfield all game long, as the teams battled hard for possession. The Stingers came out playing a physical style, getting in their opponents’ faces and making them work to keep the ball.

“These games are won and lost in those moments where you have to compete one-on-one against your opponent,” head coach Greg Sutton said. “The efforts we made to fight for the ball led to more control for us, allowing us to make a bigger impact and take the game to them.”

The Stingers kept up their pressure on the Carabins throughout the majority of the game, not allowing their opponent to play calmly and feel comfortable.

“We didn’t sit back on them and we played aggressive, which worked well for us,” said captain Sarah Humes. “Every time they had the ball, we didn’t let them turn and have time to make the play they wanted.”

Despite the efforts to thwart their offense, Montreal still created many chances and consistently threatened Concordia netminder Gabriela Angoso Jimenez. Making save after save, she kept her team in the game and frustrated the opposing strikers all night long.

Montreal’s lone goal came off of a corner, an area of weakness in the Stingers’ defense all year long. The team will have to limit the chances they allow off of set-pieces and get used to defending a lead if they are to take the next step in their development.

“We’re not completely satisfied with the tie, we feel like we could’ve beaten one of the best teams in the league,” Humes said. “We want to be able to close out games a bit better if we want to get better as a team.”

After yet another good performance and result against a strong opponent, the Stingers are closing out their season on a high note after a very slow start to the campaign.

“I think it’s great to be able to end the season with some success and positivity,” McKenzie said. “Especially going into the winter season, we’ll have some momentum this way.”

This game held special significance for the Stingers, as it honours Erica Cadieux, a midfielder who featured for the Concordia women’s soccer team from 1992 to 1994. She died tragically at the age of 34 when she was struck by a car in 2006.

Since then, the Stingers hold a game in her honour every season, where they present small gifts for patients of the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

The Stingers will take the field one last time this season on Sunday in Trois-Rivières to face the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières’ Patriotes.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.