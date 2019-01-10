All-Star Chama Sedki Quits Women’s Soccer Team

Co-Captain Informed Team That She Would Not Be Returning This Season

Follow @eligrigoriadis

Sedki informed the team that she would not be returning following the team’s 3-0 loss to UdeM. Photo Caroline Marsh

After making the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec All-Star team 2018-2019 and being an integral part of the Stingers women’s soccer team for the last four years, co-captain Chama Sedki has quit the team.

After their 3-0 loss to Université de Montréal on Sept. 22, Sedki informed head coach Greg Sutton that she was frustrated and no longer wished to be a part of the team.

“She felt that it just wasn’t for her anymore,” said Sutton, who had taken over the team last season. “She just thought she should leave now [and] not drag through the rest of the season.”

Sedki did not want to comment further than the fact that she was no longer on the team. While she does not intend to play this season, she hasn’t ruled out coming back next year.

Sutton said that he is a coach that gives second and third chances and—while there would need to be a discussion to make sure everyone’s on the same page—he would be open to welcoming her back.

It’s no secret that the Stingers have struggled this season. Sutton’s squad opened up their campaign with a crushing 10-0 loss to the Université Laval Rouge et Or and have gone on to win only one game and draw another so far this season.

By commenting on this page you agree to the terms of our Comments Policy.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.