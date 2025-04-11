Messages from Mrs Miriam

Running through fire, guided by the will of faith. Graphic Naya Hachwa

I would consider myself happy if,

I could only get that sliver of hope,

if I could ride that wave crusading on to a better life,

a better mind, a newer way of thinking,

of being, of desire,

communicating,

leave alone loving, rather cohabitating.

I would reckon myself satisfied if my mind

could be *sparked* in likeness with my *heart* and my body, if

the liminal space around me could be filled slowly but rapidly

with hearts and spirits surviving off of sheer will and

desperation.

hawk

r

Should love watch me like a e

e

I will p right back daring it to try me once more.

If love sees it fit to knock me down a

F

E

w,

I shall use what I've got to build myself up and stand side by side with it.

I say truly that love has wounded me once more

and in that wounding my flesh

burns with

heat and passion.

My heart is filled with colour and light.

My immediate senses have taken a back seat and given up on struggling to perceive.

Rather the tingling that overtakes my body,

and the

fire

that shakes me out of my stupor, takes command from the p u l l in my gut that cries knowing there is no happiness without and there is no joy without .

Pain b l n e

a a c

These are the things that now direct me when my ears shut themselves in disbelief,

my eyes beg not to see, and my hands ball up until they bleed.

This is what gives me new hope; this is where understanding is derived.

As I write these messages in the back of the classroom, trying so very hard to hold on,

know that as soon as I stand, I'll start running and I'll never stop,

not away but towards

as my mind races,

I’ll run on,

as my black skin turns red,

I’ll run on,

as my pockets dry,

I’ll run on,

as those who love me leave me

I'll run on.

And as the only person who’ll ever know me sits beside me,

unable to see me

turns their head in rebellion and shame

as I look back and see the young child who speaks to the child within

unable to recognize the love that races and b c between

o e

u n s

My God,

I'll run on for the knowledge that it exists.

That love chose me today, convicted my feet and my heart, told me to run for miles just so I could come back and sit in the back of the classroom and tell you to hold on to your desks, cover your ears, close your eyes, and find it within yourself to survive.

For where we are headed, all you’ll need is the drum buried inside your chest.











deep

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 5, published November 4, 2025.