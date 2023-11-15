Botched Window
We have made an honest attempt
to keep the house warm.
The oven’s spit dribbles onto our shoulders,
a shroud of paranoia that has claimed
decent poets in prior times,
and the cat dampens himself in the spillage,
in the type of bliss that walks in as suffering
slides his business card into the mailbox.
We have made an honest attempt
to keep the house warm—
that is to say,
we have unstitched all ninety-eight degrees of our body
and turned them out like a sail.
Plain as pure form,
I hover over the drain of the bathtub,
undaunted by what once threatened to be
a stain on good skin,
collecting rare pearls of heat in my palm.
I know by ridges, by my own cold geography,
that this is a pale salvation.
And underneath a stack of fleece,
the botched window funnels in at the very point
where my birthmark tacked itself on.
We have made an honest attempt
to keep the house warm.
A water bottle languishes on the hardwood,
colder than any intention of electricity,
before a thermometer butts its head into its torment—
done quietly,
smothered by the aria of wind rubbing shoulders
with our alleyway.
Out on the town,
we remember these five rooms evacuated,
these five rooms shaking themselves off
in desertion.