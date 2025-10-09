Lavender Town and Mafuba light up Petit Campus

The high-energy set was charged with jazz fusion and fresh momentum

Lavender Town starting off the tour with an electrifying set at Petit Campus. Photo Andrae Lerone Lewis

Toronto’s Lavender Town and Montreal’s Mafuba transformed Petit Campus on Oct. 6 into a pulse of brass, bass and movement. The two bands’ takes on jazz reminded us that in a lively city like Montreal, Mondays don’t have to stay quiet.

The crowd filled the venue slowly—students, musicians and friends catching up between sips. By showtime, the dance floor was packed.

Lavender Town opened with precision and punch, the first crash of drums cutting through the built-up anticipation as the rest of the band locked in. They’ve played Montreal several times before, but this marked their first appearance at Petit Campus, and it felt like a homecoming.

Formed by musicians who met while studying at the University of Toronto, Lavender Town approaches the genre with affection and experimentation. The six-piece—Lazar Mirić on sax, Kae Murphy on trumpet, Jen Lo on keyboard and synth, Luan Phung on guitar, PT Sandberg on bass, and Ambrose Veno on drums—moves as one unit.

“We wanted to play the music we actually love,” Mirić said. “Tapestry in Kensington Market taught us to present jazz more like an indie-rock show, where you're standing and it's kind of chaotic.”

That energy pulsed through their whole set. Every instrument had its moment: horns bursting forward, keys shimmering underneath, drums building tension until the room swayed in time. Lavender Town’s sound draws openly from video game scores, lo-fi hip-hop and J-rock, yet still honours jazz’s roots.

Their new single, “Sendiment,” came second in the set and sent the signal early on that the night would stay fun, funky and high-energy.

When Mirić joked that “Monday is the new Friday,” the crowd cheered in agreement.

Mirić called their setup “democratic,” and it showed with each member taking the lead at some point, but never losing its centre as a group.

Solos flowed one after another, the band exchanging stank faces and nods of approval as they built momentum. The musicians genuinely enjoyed each other, in constant admiration of their fellow bandmates’ talent.

By the final number, the band was laughing and sweaty, clearly thrilled at how loud the applause was for day one of their four-date tour, running from Oct. 6 in Montreal, Oct. 7 in Ottawa, Oct. 8 in Kingston, and wrapping up on Oct. 10 in Toronto.

Mafuba followed with a slower start but an equally confident presence.

Mafuba performing live at Petit Campus, closing out the night with energy and intensity. Photo Andrae Lerone Lewis

The Montreal-based quintet—Sibtaen Humayun on tenor sax, Duncan Hunter-Neale on trumpet, August McKinney on piano, Tristan Sisti-Aubé on upright and electric bass, and Seyjii Schultz on drums—opened with a sax solo so full of breath and emotion it almost sounded like the instrument was grunting, pulling everyone closer.

Within minutes, the room vibrated again. Their sound carried the richness of classic fusion: tight rhythms, soulful solos and intricate interplay that felt instinctive.

While Lavender Town wears its pop-culture influences on its sleeve, Mafuba’s connection to the same world is quieter.

Their name comes from a Dragon Ball Z reference, just as Lavender Town nods to Pokémon. It was a coincidence that felt symbolic of the night itself and a reminder that jazz doesn’t need polish to be powerful. Its historic influences and technicality were all present, but the pop-culture references and genre fusion gave it a refreshing, playful edge, especially for those “in the know.”

For Sisti-Aubé, the show marked the perfect start to their mini four-date tour.

“It was a great first show to kick off the tour,” he said. “The crowd was packed and really into it. We want to carry that energy with us.”

Mafuba huddles on stage, sharing a moment together under the lights. Photo Andrae Lerone Lewis

Their set mirrored that sense of forward motion. Songs built slowly and intentionally, erupting into dense, layered grooves that felt spiritual without losing their bite. When the tempos would switch mid-song, the crowd would whoop in approval.

“It’s a bit punk, a bit hardcore. It’s fun,” Sisti-Aubé said, describing Mafuba’s fusion style. “We’re not trying to imitate artists, but we want to pick up that vibe they’re laying down and make it our own.”

Victor Khoueiry, a longtime Lavender Town fan, described the night as “phenomenal.”

He highlighted Mafuba's nod to saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, calling it “the perfect way to set the mood,” and praised Montreal’s live-music scene for its openness.

“I’ve been to so many shows this year,” Khoueiry said. “The musicians here are so welcoming. Montreal is such an easy city to love music in.”

Together, the two bands showed how far contemporary jazz can stretch without snapping its roots. Lavender Town brought spark and experimentation; Mafuba added depth and grit. Their approaches, while distinct, are equally committed to making jazz feel alive in the present tense.

As the night wound down, people stayed. Attendees thanked both bands, bought merch and lingered in small clusters, still swaying to rhythms. After nearly two hours of music, no one looked ready to leave—it felt like the show hadn’t quite ended, just paused until the next city.