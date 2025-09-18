Reggies Thirsty Thursdays gone wrong

Police charge man for breaking DJ’s laptop at Concordia’s student bar

Reggies, the student-run campus bar, located at the 2nd floor of Concordia University’s Hall building. Photo Andrae Lerone Lewis

During a weekly Thirsty Thursdays event on Sept. 18 hosted by Reggies, Concordia University’s campus bar, a man broke the laptop of the bar’s DJ, Alex Dalipaj.

According to the SPVM, the 23-year-old man was detained and charged with mischief for breaking an item valued at under $5,000, and was released later that evening.

According to Dalipaj, the man falsely claimed he owned the bar during the altercation.

“He wasn’t respecting my personal space, so I asked him to step down and enjoy his night,” Dalipaj said. “He replied by threatening my job and that of the bouncer.”

Soon after the man’s interaction with Dalipaj and Reggies security, he was removed from the premises. He later attempted to return.

“I’m doing my thing, and then I look up and somehow he’s crashing into my setup and knocked my laptop down,” Dalipaj said.

Dalipaj’s laptop display was shattered and stopped functioning properly, putting an early end to his set. According to Dalipaj, the man agreed to pay him back for the $2,000 in damages.

“The damage is currently preventing me from completing school, but I’ll rent a computer from the library if it takes any longer to repair,” the DJ said.

Nonetheless, Dalipaj returned to DJ at Reggies the week after the Thirsty Thursdays incident.

According to Alex Rona, the bar’s operations manager, the campus bar has faced property damage before.

“This isn’t the first time, but it was a pretty unique one,” he said.

Rona said that despite the night’s events, Reggies staff attempted to keep the party going, but without a DJ, he said, the night was not the same.

He also explained that the bar has been attracting more customers during its Thirsty Thursdays events, and the bar managers are evaluating how to ensure safer parties.

“We’ve increased security measures. All our Thirsty Thursdays so far this year have been at maximum capacity for large portions of the night,” Rona said. “With more people attending Reggie’s than ever comes the responsibility to ensure that our customers, staff, DJs and venue are all protected and accommodated properly.”

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 3, published September 30, 2025.