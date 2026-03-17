Jeux Urbains takes over the Eaton Centre

The event gave a multitude of athletes a chance to show off their skills, from breaking to BMX
SportsPhoto EssayLana Koffler — Published March 25, 2026 0 minutes
For five days, the Jeux Urbains dominated the floors of the Eaton Centre and the skating rink at Place Ville Marie.
The Jeux's 2026 edition took place from March 18 to 22 and featured a constant stream of events, from competitions in breaking, ice freestyle, BMX, combat sports and urban dance to free-skating sessions and workshops for various activities.
Organizers told the crowd that the event would be held again in 2027.