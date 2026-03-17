Jeux Urbains takes over the Eaton Centre

The event gave a multitude of athletes a chance to show off their skills, from breaking to BMX

A biker performs during the BMX Flatland competition, surrounded by competitors and spectators in the Eaton Centre, on March 21. Photo Lana Koffler

For five days, the Jeux Urbains dominated the floors of the Eaton Centre and the skating rink at Place Ville Marie.

The Jeux's 2026 edition took place from March 18 to 22 and featured a constant stream of events, from competitions in breaking, ice freestyle, BMX, combat sports and urban dance to free-skating sessions and workshops for various activities.

Organizers told the crowd that the event would be held again in 2027.

A skater during the Ice Freestyle Battle on March 18. The first few days of the Jeux Urbains started outdoors at Place Ville Marie, with a slate of skating-focused events. Photo Lana Koffler

Competitors remained friendly and encouraging of each other throughout the events, with other skaters congratulating Émile Besh on winning the Ice Freestyle Battle on March 18. Photo Lana Koffler

Workers assemble a stage inside the Eaton Centre in preparation for the indoor part of the Jeux Urbains on March 18. Photo Lana Koffler

A biker falling during the BMX Flatland “Best Trick” contest on March 21. Photo Lana Koffler

Benjamin Hudson gets thrown into the air by his fellow bikers after winning the BMX Flatland “Best Trick” contest on March 21. Photo Lana Koffler

Korrupt performing during the Urban Dance competition on March 22. Some of the groups were composed solely of young teenagers, with dancers as young as 10 years old. Photo Lana Koffler

A young dance troupe collects their nerves right before starting its dance routine on March 22. Photo Lana Koffler

All the dancers prepared for their events behind the main stage on March 22, huddling up for one last pep talk before their big moment. Photo Lana Koffler

Announcers kept the crowd engaged by having the dancers start a cypher during judges deliberations on March 22. Photo Lana Koffler