In Every Life

A child waits beneath the olive tree, holding the keys of return. Graphic Naya Hachwa

In honour of the children murdered by israel in the 2021 attack on Gaza and all those taken from us in the years of genocide since.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

17

Rawan, Khaled, Mohammed, Obaida, Mohammed, Mohammed, Bashshar, Fawzyeh, Mohammed

My people are hopeful

Carrying the keys to doors left ajar

We will need them when we return

16

Ibrahim, Tawfeeq, Rashid, Islam, Said, Lina, Muhammed

You remind us of what we are fighting for,

Not what we fight against.

That for each story cut short, ten more are written

And in the same way that I was chosen to love you,

I was chosen to lose you

So that I might speak of the truth you left behind.

15

Dima, Ahmed, Mahmoud, Mohammed

My people are rooted

In the Fall, we harvest Olives and dates.

In the Winter, Strawberries, oranges, lemons, and thyme

In the Spring, Almonds and watermelon

All year long, we bury our dead

14

Hala, Lina, Yahya, Hana

Before anything, we are children.

Future troublemakers, problem-solvers,

Advocates and visionaries.

13

Yousef, Hamada, Suheib, Ahmed, Yazin, Hala, Doaa

Before anything, we must learn

To love fiercely,

And grieve deeply,

And pray for a liberation without prerequisites or conditions.

So that we might walk on the beach,

And slice an orange,

And take a hot shower.

And grow old,

And die before our children do.

12

Tala, Hamza, Meera, Abdallah

My people are strong

Digging through rubble with bare hands

Unearthing fragments of a shattered past

They say they stand in solidarity with the children they slaughtered

but never the living

11

Rafeef, Yusef, Ibrahim

You were their eyes and ears.

My heart and soul,

Telling the stories that are woven into the tatreez of our grandmothers’ thobes

and grow in the roots of our olive trees.

10

Ammer, Yahya, Rahaff, Dima

My people are proud

Grounded and principled,

We would choose this life in every lifetime

Dancing not to teach lessons in pacificity

Our smiles are not to relieve your discomfort

9

Bilal, Ameer, Yara, Dana,

When it was all over,

We could have sat together on my balcony

drinking mint tea.

And you could have told me

That my love had met you

Even when my hands and words had not.

8

Maryam, Abdulrahman, Zeeyad, Hussein, Islam, Yehya, Zain

In our homeland,

Every person is a storyteller.

And every grain of sand is a witness.

In our homeland,

to speak the truth you must face it directly,

Be with it,

And not let go.

7

Ismail

At night, when it feels too hard to bear,

I go back to the land.

To the place where we grew,

Where you lived.

And I wait.

6

Aymen, Osama, Rula, Amira, Marwan, Adam, Buthaina,

Do you remember

How the sea carried warnings

We dared not say aloud,

And lifted them to places we might never reach?

Do you remember,

How you taught me to tie hope like the string of a kite,

Even when the winds were still?

5

Amir, Zaed

My people are eternal

Never begging for sympathy from a cruel world, we rise and resist.

I will miss the sunsets over the cities I couldn’t rebuild.

4

Baraa

What part of his humanity was hardest for you to hold?

Was it his grief?

His rage?

His power?

3

Adam, Mohammad, Mariam, Mouna

And while this world forgets us,

We will etch our names into the limestone cliffs

And the soft bark of our olive trees.

We will scatter our stories like wildflowers,

beyond checkpoints and barbed wire

To the places we cannot follow.

2

Yazan, Hoor,

She’s running. First it’s the slapping of her shoes.

Then the thumping of boots

The first shot is so loud my hands fly up to keep my head from splitting in two.

1 Year

Mohammad, Qusai, Ibrahim, Mohammed, Hoor

My people are patient

They said the old would die and the young would forget

But the land remembers for us.

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 2, published September 16, 2025.