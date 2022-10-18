Gee-Gees 36, Stingers 29 Stingers men’s rugby ends their campaign as they fall to the Gee-Gees SportsPhoto-EssayValentine Alibert — Published October 25, 2022 1 minute Josh Seguin passes the ball to his team’s winger. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert Rugby players from Concordia are seen from behind while playing against Ottawa. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert Stan Blazkowski runs towards the try zone looking for an open teammate. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert Luca Milne clears the ball with his foot. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert Gee-Gees’ Theo Espagnol passes the ball to his teammate. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert Stingers’ rugby ball is seen on the field. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert Josh Seguin tackles an opposing player. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert Concordia rugby player tackles his opponent during the game against Ottawa University. Montreal, Quebec, Photo Marta Malvina Mostardini Kieran Blair catching his breath during play. Montreal, Quebec Photo Arnima Gaur Players perform line-out as Gee-Gees retain possession. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Arnima Gaur