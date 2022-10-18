Gee-Gees 36, Stingers 29

Stingers men’s rugby ends their campaign as they fall to the Gee-Gees

SportsPhoto-EssayValentine Alibert — Published October 25, 2022 1 minute

Josh Seguin passes the ball to his team’s winger. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert
Rugby players from Concordia are seen from behind while playing against Ottawa. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert
Stan Blazkowski runs towards the try zone looking for an open teammate. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert
Luca Milne clears the ball with his foot. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert
Gee-Gees’ Theo Espagnol passes the ball to his teammate. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert
Stingers’ rugby ball is seen on the field. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert
Josh Seguin tackles an opposing player. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Valentine Alibert
Concordia rugby player tackles his opponent during the game against Ottawa University. Montreal, Quebec, Photo Marta Malvina Mostardini
Kieran Blair catching his breath during play. Montreal, Quebec Photo Arnima Gaur
Players perform line-out as Gee-Gees retain possession. Montreal, Quebec. Photo Arnima Gaur

Current Issue

Volume 43, Issue 5

Video

Visual artist Daphne Boyer celebrates her Métis heritage with exhibition “Fa…que”

Related Reading