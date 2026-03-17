‘Drop the charges now’: Sit-in at McGill University in support of student protestors

Activists gathered to denounce the arrest of 13 students for occupying the James Administration Building in 2024

Students voice their support of the “Palestine 13” activist group during a sit-in in front of the McGill University James Administration Building on March 25. Photo Lana Koffler

Students and activists organized a sit-in in front of the James Administration Building at McGill University on March 25.

The protest was in support of the “Palestine 13,” a group of students who were arrested for occupying the very same building on June 6, 2024. The Palestine 13 are currently facing criminal charges and were at a disciplinary hearing inside the James Administration Building during the protest.

Protesters at the sit-in chant slogans such as “Free the students,” “Disclose divest, we will not stop, we will not rest,” and “Israel bombs, McGill pays, how many children have you killed today?” Photo Lana Koffler

The sit-in started at 11 a.m. and remained peaceful until its end at around 6:30 p.m., when the Palestine 13 exited the building.

A protester emboldens a sign that reads, “McGill would rather arrest its students than divest.” Photo Lana Koffler

A group of around 50 participants remained active at the sit-in throughout the day. Hot drinks and food were provided to those in attendance, with hand warmers being distributed among demonstrators as well.

Protesters sit together on a laid out tarp in front of the James Administration Building. Photo Lana Koffler

Throughout the day, protesters gave speeches about the Palestine 13, chanted, played music and handed out flyers to students passing by. The SPVM was present nearby on campus throughout the sit-in, but did not interfere with the protesters.