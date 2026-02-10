Concordia athletes give back

Varsity athletes share their thoughts on their responsibility as Stingers

Community service remains central to Stingers athletes, as evidenced by Mathieu Bizier’s blood drive. Photo Hannah Nobile

As both a star for Concordia University’s men’s hockey team and a student in the school’s exercise science program, Mathieu Bizier knew he was uniquely positioned to make a difference.

The fourth-year forward brought his athletic and academic lives together to host a blood drive on Feb. 3, bringing together players from across Concordia’s varsity programs who volunteered their time.

“With my supervisor and my athletic therapist, with the hockey team, we were seeing [that] with the sport, we could do something that helps the community and helps people in some way,” Bizier said.

Athletes across every sport at Concordia use their platforms to engage with their communities. From Pink in the Rink to Shoot for the Cure, to the Stingers academies and the Kelly-Anne Drummond Cup, civic contribution remains a key component of being a Stinger.

Èvelyn Parry, a goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team, also studies in the exercise science program. She heard about the blood drive through both her athletic therapist and directly from Bizier.

“Since it was meant to be a Stingers blood drive, I thought it would be appropriate to offer my help as a volunteer,” Parry said.

Athletes carry themselves as both high-level competitors and community celebrities, regularly ranking among the most popular figures in the media and serving as role models for young people. They carry an unmatched combination of marketability and relatability as symbols of potential success.

When athletes speak, people tend to listen.

Nike’s sales boomed after the release of their ad campaign featuring NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who gained notoriety for his choice to kneel during the national anthem before games.

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and other players donated money and raised awareness around the COVID-19 pandemic. And Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair inspired thousands of dollars in charitable donations for Palestine after the NFL fined him for wearing eye black that read, “Stop the Genocide.”

Parry acknowledged her position as an influence within the Concordia community as a catalyst for her actions.

“I think it's super important that we get involved in things like this,” Parry said. “It really came from a place of, ‘I'm a role model. What can I do through my actions to show the way to go for others in my community who would hopefully want to do the same as me?’”

Damian Buckley knows the importance of community service at Concordia. The men’s basketball interim head coach, who played for the Stingers from 2005 to 2009, reflected on the need for athlete involvement beyond competition.

“I think it's super important that our [basketball] teams, both our teams, engage in any kind of community affair or any kind of cause,” Buckley said.

Concordia will continue its traditions on Feb. 15, when the women’s hockey team partners with the Grindstone Award Foundation, an organization that helps young girls fund their hockey dreams.

For Bizier, it’s all about giving back to the people who support him and his teammates every day.

“Fans are coming to see us, they're coming to cheer on us,” Bizier said. “I'm not from Montreal, and just being able to contribute to the community, help them in some ways, is nice.”

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 9, published February 10, 2026.