Stingers 8, Gaiters 2: Concordia remains undefeated during Pink in the Rink night

The Stingers’ penalty kill accounted for two goals, while Émilie Lussier continued her impressive point streak

Fans enter the arena, which was decorated for Pink in the Rink night. Photo Catriona Ray

On Nov. 17, the Ed Meagher Arena was electric pink: the Stingers women’s hockey team held their first Pink in the Rink event since the pandemic to raise money in support of breast cancer awareness.

The proceeds from a bake sale and an auction went to the Quebec Breast Cancer foundation. Pink balloons decorated the entrance of the rink, and posters reading “together we FIGHT” and “No One Fights Alone” hung on the boards facing each bench.

The popular event meant the Stingers were playing in front of a full house, and the team did not disappoint. They routed the Bishop’s University Gaiters 8-2, continuing their undefeated season. Forwards Émilie Lussier and Caroline Moquin-Joubert, as well as defender Émilie Lavoie all notched two goals each.

Lavoie’s goals both came on the penalty kill, raising her total this season to five goals in nine games. Her first goal came with only 1:37 left in the first period, when Bishop’s lost control of the puck in their own zone. It drifted out in front of the net, and Lavoie swooped in for a clean shot. “I was just in the back waiting for the puck,” said Lavoie post-game, grinning. “But the pressure beforehand was why I scored.”

The Stingers penalty kill was outstanding, shutting down all 11 Bishop’s powerplay chances, including a tense 5-on-3 late in the third period. “We found ways to focus back on what we could control,” head coach Julie Chu said. “We said, alright, this is our chance to work on our 5-on-3, so that’s how we focus.”

Stingers goaltender Jordyn Verbeek was exceptional during the powerplay and throughout the game, stopping 17 of 19 shots from Bishop’s. The Stingers, by contrast, had 37 shots on goal by the end of the game.

The powerplay was also given a workout, with the Stingers scoring on two of their eight chances. Both powerplay goals came in the third period, scored by Moquin-Joubert and Lussier.

Lussier scored the first goal of the game, which came in the first period just seconds after a Concordia powerplay ended. She also recorded an assist during the game, raising her season points total to a team-leading 15 points in seven games.

“[Lussier is] really good, she works hard, she has everything,” said defender Sandrine Veillette, who assisted on Lussier’s first goal. “And at the same time, she has a good attitude, so it cannot go wrong for her.”

Veillette had nothing but good things to say about the game as a whole. “The forwards did everything,” she said post-game. “The forecheck was incredible [...] Everyone was on the same page. And everyone has a family member who has cancer, so we played for them.”

Pink in the Rink continued all weekend, with the Stingers playing another themed home game on Saturday against the Carleton Ravens, followed by the men’s team playing against the Lakehead Thunderwolves. Both teams won their games. The next women’s hockey game is on Nov. 24 at Université de Montréal.