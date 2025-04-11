How sweaters and socks shaped the life of Concordia’s newest hockey star

Ekaterina Pelowich reflects on the unexpected road that brought her to Montreal

With four points in her first four games, Ekaterina Pelowich has already put her stamp on the Concordia women’s hockey program. Photo Marisa Filice

If you’re wondering why the Concordia University women’s hockey team brought in Ekaterina Pelowich over the summer, look no further than the team’s first game of the 2025-26 season against the Université de Montréal.

Down 2-0 with 32 seconds left in the first period, the Stingers prepared for a face-off in the Carabins’ zone, needing a spark to send them to the locker room. As the puck dropped, Pelowich drew her defender into the slot, creating a chance for teammate Angélie Jobin. And when Jobin’s shot deflected off goaltender Maude Desroches, there was Pelowich, who finished blocker-side for Concordia’s first goal of the season.

In a game the Stingers eventually won, Pelowich’s composure and tenacity shone through. But that’s nothing new for the veteran forward, whose work ethic and leadership have already made an impression.

“You can see her hard work shows up on the people around her,” said Stingers captain Jessymaude Drapeau. “When she goes on the ice [...] I want to give my everything because she was on the ice before and she led by example.”

That hard work led Pelowich to Montreal and the chance to chase a national title. And she’s never lost the love for the sport that shaped her.

From Stouffville to St. Thomas University

Growing up in Stouffville, Ontario, Pelowich—or Katia, as her teammates know her—started skating at two years old. When her older brother picked up hockey, she followed soon after.

“[I was always] looking up to my older siblings and wanting to be like them,” Pelowich said. “I was in figure skating too, but my parents always had me in hockey skates.”

Pelowich’s passion was instant. “My mom always talks about how she never had to wake me up. I was always ready for hockey,” she said. “School might be another story, but I was always ready for practices, games, workouts, all of that.”

Still, balancing academics and athletics proved challenging. She recounted her Grade 11 year and seeing teammates pulled out of the locker room after games, talking to coaches and scouts.



“I saw that you truly have to be a student athlete,” Pelowich said. “I don't think I would go back and change any of that because that was a valuable lesson, but now being in university, I know that I never would want my academics to come in the way of my athletics.”

At the time, the year marked a step back in Pelowich’s career. A self-described homebody, she searched for a chance to remain close. But despite offers from youth teams and Division III, none of the options felt right.

Then, Erin Arsenault, her former junior hockey teammate, suggested Pelowich reach out to Peter Murphy, the head coach at St. Thomas University (STU). At first, Pelowich refused; the trek from Ontario seemed too far. But Arsenault reached out again a few months later, and within a week, Pelowich was on a plane to New Brunswick.

There, Pelowich found her home. Her parents had joined her on tours with her youth teams, and while her teammates collected sweaters from the schools they visited, her parents always refused. However, on the trip to STU, her mom asked her if she wanted a sweater. For Pelowich, it was the sign she needed.

“I know it seems like a little thing, but it was a huge moment for me,” Pelowich said. “I was like, ‘Wow, she’s feeling what I'm feeling here.’ I loved that tight-knit community, and it was my home. I wouldn't trade it for anything.”

In Pelowich’s five years at STU, the Tommies consistently competed but never broke through to the national tournament. Pelowich became team captain ahead of the 2023-24 season, but her two years wearing the “C” ended in heartbreaking semifinal losses to Saint Francis University.

Still, Pelowich’s quality as a player was undeniable. In her final season at STU, she received a call-up to the Canadian national team to compete at the Fédération internationale du sport universitaire (FISU) Winter University Games. There, she met the player who would point her towards Concordia and a shot at glory.

Concordia’s emergence

Concordia goaltender Jordyn Verbeek met Pelowich on the first day of Team Canada’s stay in Turin, Italy. The pair spent the next two weeks together as roommates for the trip, and Verbeek immediately gravitated towards Pelowich’s effort and passion.

“On the ice, she was one of the hardest working players I've seen,” Verbeek said. “If she dumped the puck in and she was getting back to the bench, she was always skating hard. I saw right away how much she cared.”

At the time, Pelowich didn’t consider transferring, even informing Murphy of her plans to return. However, after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts and Education, Pelowich decided to pursue a new challenge. She reached out to Verbeek, who quickly saw her as the perfect fit for the Stingers culture.

“I explained how I felt she fit into that culture and answered any questions that she had in making this decision,” Verbeek said. “I think it's important that she knew that she was welcomed here.”



“You have to pave your own way. It’s my last year, and I want to look back on it and know that I gave it my all.” — Ekaterina Pelowich

Drapeau met Pelowich during August training camp. She recognized the fast connection between Pelowich and her new teammates.

“When you play for five years with a university, and then you change for your last year, it can be confusing to learn all the systems and 23 new players,” Drapeau said. “But it didn't take long until she found her place.”

With key losses across the lineup, Pelowich immediately stepped into a key role. Her first-period goal against the Carabins showed she belonged.

“She comes in as a first-year, but she's not really a first-year,” Drapeau said. “We have older players, but I think last year we were missing a Katia.”

Eyes on the championship

For a Stingers team that finished fourth in the nation in 2024-25, expectations are clear. Concordia doesn’t just want an RSEQ title. It wants another U Sports ring.

“The last time I played for something was at FISU, but before that, I can't remember,” Pelowich said. “I have that drive, and I really want to get there.”

Verbeek sees that drive in Pelowich every time they train.

“She's always elevating her game and elevating her teammates by pushing them,” Verbeek said. “When we step out on the ice, we know that [...] we're there to push for a national championship. And she's a huge part of setting that tone each day.”

As she settled in, Drapeau began to see the personality behind Pelowich’s steadfast commitment.

“We’re starting to see her real personality. Sometimes she just starts dancing in the locker room,” Drapeau said. “Yes, she’s serious, but she's a player that's always smiling, always ready to help others and a great teammate.”

Even Pelowich’s superstitions have a fun side. The proud owner of a large collection of socks, she wears a different pair each game of the season. The catch: the design can't have the colours of the opposing team or represent them in any way.

“Whatever mood I'm feeling decides the socks that I'll choose,” Pelowich said, laughing. “But once I wear those socks for that game, they can't be worn until the next season.”

For the chance at national glory, Pelowich won’t leave anything up to chance. As she chases national glory in her final year, she knows exactly what’s at stake.

“You have to pave your own way,” Pelowich said. “It's my last year, and I want to look back on it and know that I gave it my all.”

And if her first game at Concordia proved anything, Pelowich knows she’ll have to give it her all, and then some, for her new team and the sport she’s cherished her entire life.

“It's just a love that's carried, and there's always ups and downs,” Pelowich said, “but hockey has just been something that I've never stopped loving.”

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 5, published November 4, 2025.