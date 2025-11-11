Ambition meets opportunity at CFBA’s Cocktails and Connections

Concordia’s Fashion Business Association connected students with professionals from Aldo, L’Oréal and Parasuco

The 2025-2026 Concordia Fashion Business Association Team. Courtesy Rory Creelman

On Nov. 9, the Concordia Fashion Business Association (CFBA) hosted its annual Cocktails and Connections at Fukuro.

The event aims to give young minds in the fashion business industry the opportunity to connect with professionals and build meaningful connections.

This year, the event was sponsored by Parasuco and Ardene and featured representatives from brands like Aldo, L'Oréal, Silk Laundry, Bestseller and more. The night also included an inspiring speech from keynote speaker Books, the founder, CEO, and creative director of Atelier Détails.

But behind all these influential guests was the CFBA team, without whom this event would not have been possible.

“We started planning at the beginning of September, so it’s been three months, but it’s so rewarding”, said Nicole Krause Sotelo, CFBA’s director of events.

After months of preparation, the team settled on the theme of Found in Translation, inspired by Sofia Coppola’s film, Lost in Translation. The concept encouraged attendees to experiment with their looks, drawing inspiration from the film's iconic fashion moments, like pastels, animal prints, silks and Japanese influences.

The event transformed Fukuro into a beautiful atmosphere with curated music and decor to match the space. Organizers greeted attendees with a booklet outlining a networking game to help people mingle, signature cocktails, as well as networking tips to help guests successfully interact with others throughout the night.

“We thought it was kind of niche, but it would still [work] for every [part of the] public, people that like movies, people that like fashion, and people that just want to attend a fun event,” Krause-Sotelo said.

From the music choices, venue space, guests and theme, CFBA curated an event that aims to make the fashion industry accessible to all.

“You can meet people like you who are into fashion, whether it’s a passion, hobby or a job, and it gives you more opportunities,” said Nyla Chesson, an attendee.

By offering accessible networking opportunities to the fashion scene’s young minds, CFBA instills confidence in people of all backgrounds to take that next step into furthering their knowledge or career in the industry.

Melissa Ouani, a marketing student at Concordia University, attended the event to push herself out of her comfort zone.

“I wanted to challenge myself to network,” Ouani said. “It’s an opportunity to meet so many people that are already in the industry, so you can learn from them.”

Since it began, Cocktails and Connections has led to internships and jobs for attendees.

“I’ve been coming to this event since my first year at Concordia, and every year I’ve loved it,” CFBA president Kate Paterson said. “I’ve got two internships out of this event before I was even on the team, so it’s a special event to me, and I just think it’s a great opportunity for anybody.”

Paterson, who recently took on the president role, hopes to bridge the gap between students and the fashion industry, making it more welcoming to all.

“The fashion industry can sometimes feel a little bit hard to get into and intimidating,” Paterson said.

Events like Cocktails and Connections represent an important part of Paterson’s larger goal to educate future leaders about the realities of the industry while creating an inclusive, social space for students and professionals to connect.

"I hope that they can have meaningful conversations that make them feel inspired,” Paterson said.

It’s safe to say that many people actively made those connections last night thanks to the minds of CFBA.

From their welcoming spirits, thoughtfully curated atmosphere and inspiring lineup of guests, CFBA continues to create an environment where people from all backgrounds can come together and embrace their love for fashion.

“Fashion is for anyone, even if you don’t want to pursue it,” Paterson said. “It’s fun to just come and celebrate it and the Montreal fashion industry.”