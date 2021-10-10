Weekly Fringe: Montreal artists coming in hot!

Film maker going to the Oscars, 50 years of Montreal’s Nouveau Cinéma Festival, and young string players adding life to the city

This week, the local talent reminds us why Montreal’s art and culture scene is truly remarkable.

Monday, Oct. 11

One of the magical things about our city is the ability to find local talent simply by walking the streets. If you happen to walk by l’Esplanade de la Place des Arts Oct. 11 at 5 p.m., you will hear the downtown area come to life with music by Les jeunes Virtuoses de Montréal. The up-and-coming musicians who make up the orchestra will be performing outside for one hour, so why not stop by and get serenaded?

Tuesday, Oct. 12

La Chapelle is presenting the interdisciplinary performance M. Gros from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15. The show combines visual art, music and performance and addresses identity issues related to surveillance, theft and wiretapping. Tickets are available on their site.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

On Wednesdays, The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts offers a free creative space open to the public in their community studio Art Hive. The hive is designed to be an open space for anyone to come and express themselves in any creative way they wish. Materials are available and an art therapist is on site to help get you started! Registration is required.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Get your weekend started early with a night out at the ballet this Thursday. Les Grands Ballets returns this fall with their show The Four Seasons running from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23. The performance starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are available for purchase beforehand.

Friday, Oct. 15

Montreal’s very own Ivan Grbovic’s film Drunken Birds has been selected to represent Canada at the Oscars in the best international feature film category. Want to watch the film for yourself before the Academy Awards? Drunken Birds is set to be released in theatres across the country Oct. 15. The film follows the story of Willy, a Mexican drug-cartel worker who travels to Montreal in search of the cartel leader’s girlfriend, who he is in love with.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Urban Science Brass Band, a collective of artists, is putting on their new concert series, #CoLab, which will showcase three consecutive shows from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17. The series will feature a musical collaboration between the collective and guest artists Swing Riot, Alaclair Ensemble and The Brooks. A portion of the tickets will be donated to the artists choice of charity. If you can’t make it in person at Club Soda, worry not! The concerts will be streamed for free on Twitch with the option to donate to the charities.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Festival du Nouveau Cinéma de Montréal is celebrating their 50th edition this year and Oct. 17 is the last day to enjoy in-person screenings. With close to 150 films featured, you may just want to consider taking advantage of their online screenings that are available until Oct. 31. With one look at their extensive program, you’re sure to find something to enjoy!