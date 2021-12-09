Weekly Fringe: This week brings us new beginnings. Film premiers, season launches, opening nights and more!

Summer has come to a close but the fun around the city lives on

Graphic by Breea Kobernick

As we all adjust to the new school year, many of us are looking for new events to attend. This week, Montreal brings just that with several new fun opportunities around the city.

Monday, Sept. 13

Mondays, am I right? That’s exactly what Montreal Comedy Club thinks. But they’re here to get your week started with some belly laughs. The club is hosting a stand up show called Mondays AM I RIGHT!?, at 8 p.m. at McKibbins Irish Pub. This event is a popular one, so don’t forget to buy tickets!

Tuesday, Sept. 14

This week, you may be feeling the stress of the school year starting to set in. Taking a stroll through Montreal’s only urban ceramic event may just be the calming cure you need today. Taking place at Le Centre culturel Georges-Vanier, Parcours Céramique is hosting their fifth annual ceramic event showcasing 18 Montreal artists. Times vary depending on the day so make sure you check their Facebook page before heading over.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Midweek blues have nothing on you when the Montreal, arts interculturels is kicking off their 2021-2022 season program this Wednesday with a launch party at the MAI location! This late night event will begin at 9 p.m. with food, drinks and music, but not before an opening show. Multidisciplinary artist Maria Kefirova will open the season with a dance performance of her own creation entitled backs boxes towels.

Thursday, Sept. 16

For all the history and theater fans out there, I’ve got some good news. Toxique Troittor is presenting their opening night of Angus! Tragi-comédie rosemontoise, a theatrical performance about the history of Rosemont’s train construction factories. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at Parc Jean-Duceppe. Admission is pay what you can, with a suggested contribution of $15.

Friday, Sept. 17

The abundance of great artists in the city only keeps growing as The Montreal Jazz Festival kicks off this week. The festival’s five-day jam-packed program can be both exciting and overwhelming. Where to begin? Why not take a look into attending Inuk singer-songwriter Elisapie’s show at Scène Place des Festivals at 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

If folk-pop artist Elisapie is your cup of tea, why not keep the ball rolling into the weekend? Multidisciplinary Oji-Cree artist Anachnid performs Saturday night at the Jazz Festival at 5:30 p.m. Shows are free, but reservations are needed.

On top of the Jazz Festival happening this weekend there is also the two special movie screenings of Rumba Rules New Genealogies. The first screening will take place Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Cinémathèque québécoise. The musical documentary takes us into the Congolese rumba scene intertwined with the Sarbati Brigade Orchestra. If you’re looking for more, look no further. The filmmakers joined their forces with Afromusée and in correlation with the film, Rumba Spaces installation will be open to the public as of Sept. 20 at the Afromusée.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Had a long week and feel like spending Sunday at home? No problem. It’s the last day to enjoy Festival Stop Motion and you can do it right from your bed. The festival's 13th edition features almost 100 animated short films from around the world and it’s your chance to catch the tail end. Don’t forget to buy a pass and enjoy some relaxed entertainment.