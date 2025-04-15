Stingers players honoured at Concordia Athletics banquet

A dozen awards handed out to Concordia University athletes

Stingers women’s hockey forward Émilie Lussier was named Concordia’s Female Athlete of the Year. Photo Caroline Marsh

Twelve Concordia University Stingers players took home awards at the annual Concordia Athletics banquet on April 10.

The ceremony recognizes Stingers athletes for their different accomplishments.

Stingers women’s hockey forward Émilie Lussier won the Sally Kemp Award as Female Athlete of the Year. Lussier registered 18 goals and 31 points in 20 regular season games for the Stingers in 2024-25. She added three goals and seven points in six playoff games. Lussier’s honour follows her Rookie of the Year Award in 2024.

On the men’s side, men’s hockey defenceman Simon Lavigne was named Concordia’s Male Athlete of the Year. Lavigne scored 12 goals and 22 points in 24 regular season games for the Stingers, and helped the team to its first-ever Queen’s Cup championship and a U Sports silver medal. Lavigne also won Defenceman of the Year in the Ontario University Athletics conference and helped Team Canada to a gold medal at the Fédération internationale du sport universitaire Games in January.

Men’s hockey forward Julien Anctil took home the Comeback Player of the Year Award. Anctil only suited up for 12 games in 2023-24 due to injuries. However, he got into 18 games for the Stingers in 2024-25 and notched 15 points.

The Rookie of the Year Awards went to men’s basketball guard Yohan Leger and women’s rugby scrum-half Megan Allard. Leger averaged 6.7 points and 18 minutes per game for the Stingers. Allard suited up for all six of her team’s games and punched in a try.

Football defensive back Isaac Pépin and women’s hockey forward Jessymaude Drapeau won their respective leadership awards. The academic excellence awards went to track and field athlete Benjamin Merid-Moore and women’s basketball guard Dalyssa Fleurgin. They have both maintained GPAs above 4.0.

Finally, women’s soccer co-captain Dayne Lebans grabbed the Fittest Female Athlete Award and men’s basketball guard Junior Mercy took home the male counterpart.

The gala officially concludes the Stingers’ season. They will be back in action in late-August.