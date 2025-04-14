Match sous les étoiles: A historic first for Canadian basketball

Montreal Alliance launches Canada’s first outdoor pro basketball showdown

The Alliance’s outoor game at Stade IGA has already sold roughly 8,000 tickets. Courtesy Canadian Elite Basketball League

On May 23, 2025, Montreal will make history by hosting the first-ever Canadian professional 5-on-5 outdoor basketball game at Stade IGA in Parc Jarry.

This groundbreaking event will feature a heated rivalry between the Montréal Alliance and the Ottawa BlackJacks, setting up an unforgettable evening of basketball under the night sky.

The game, part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s (CEBL) “Eclipse: Match sous les étoiles,” marks a major milestone for the sport’s growing presence in Canada.

For Alliance fan Gary Gritt, this game represents more than just a basketball event. A passionate supporter of the team since day one, Gritt runs the Instagram page Alliance Superfan, where he shares content about the team and engages with other fans. Having been a season ticket holder since the team’s first season, Gritt is thrilled about the opportunity for the Alliance to reach a wider audience.

“It’s really exciting to see this team getting more exposure, especially with such a special event,” Gritt said. “Being in Parc Jarry, a more central location, will definitely make it easier for fans to attend. It’s a chance for first timers to experience the Alliance, and hopefully, create some new fans.”

Mike Morreale, commissioner and co-founder of the CEBL, shares the excitement.

“Our league and our teams continue to deliver unique, innovative experiences for basketball fans across the country. The first Canadian 5-on-5 outdoor pro basketball game in Montréal this summer will perfectly exemplify this commitment. IGA Stadium is a world-class facility and the ideal venue to host this historic game,” Morreale said in a statement published on the CEBL’s official website.

With the outdoor setting, weather has evidently been a major point of discussion. Zachary Favreau, the director of marketing, communications, and community relations for the Montréal Alliance, acknowledged the team’s hope for perfect conditions, given the game’s unique setting.

“The minimum temperature for the game is set at 15 degrees Celsius. If the temperature dips below that on May 23, the game will be postponed,” Favreau said.

However, he added that, based on weather trends from the same time last year, the team is optimistic that things will go smoothly.

As for the Alliance, Favreau believes this event will significantly elevate the team’s brand. He noted that, with just over a month to go before the game, they’ve already sold about 8,000 tickets out of Stade IGA’s 12,000-seat capacity.

This is a big deal for the franchise, which hasn’t yet matched its 2022 attendance highs; a season when it led the league, averaging 2,900 fans per game at the Verdun Auditorium, according to Favreau via a 2022 interview with CTV. With a bigger stage and a larger crowd expected, the Alliance are aiming to make a statement.

The game is set for 8 p.m. on May 23, and die-hard supporters and first-time attendees alike are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness this historic moment.