Trans Day of Vengeance demonstration ends in irritant spray and arrests

As Trans rights increasingly come under threat, Montrealers show their support for the community

The trans day of vengeance protest on March 31 saw heavy police presence. Photo Asa Kohn

A few hundred people gathered to demand respect for the trans community on the evening of March 31.

The trans day of vengeance demonstration started by city hall and wound its way through downtown Montreal.

Starting just past the courthouse, near the corner of Saint-Jacques and Place d’Armes, demonstrators set off fireworks from within the crowd, drawing the ire of police and raising tensions.

Demonstrator Bee, who has been granted full name anonymity for safety reasons, said that they came to the event because they’re trans, and said that it was important for more than just the trans community to come out.

“If it's just trans people who yell, people won't listen to us. The more allies we have to make noise with us, the more people will listen.”

When asked if they have a message for politicians Bee said “stop sending the police after us, and send them after homophobes.”

Fellow protester Yeleen, who has also been granted full name anonymity for safety reasons, said they attended because they felt like they needed to raise their voice for the rights of trans people. Yeleen spoke about the attempts to remove the hard-won rights of the trans community.

“What you’re fighting for isn’t right and it doesn't make sense, we're just asking for basic human rights — so stop being a bitch,” they said.

Police presence was heavy before the start of the protest. Police officers could be seen on bikes, on foot, in vehicles and a drone was often seen and heard overhead.

As the crowd grew, organizers handed out masks to protect people from illness and potentially inhaling pepper spray. Many carried trans and LGBTQIA2S+ flags and banners, chanting as they walked through the streets of Old Port.

The protest came as a result of several years of oppression, according to the event website. The website stated that “Nearly two years of anti-trans mobilizations and anti-fascist counter-protests here in Tiohtià:ke have left many of us scarred, traumatized, and above all angry.”

The demonstration hit an abrupt halt around the corner of Saint-Jacques St. and Saint-Jean St. after demonstrators sprayed pink paint towards police, who retaliated by moving in on the first half of the demonstration. Green lasers and the smell of pepper spray filled the air as the police attempted to prevent demonstrators from going any further. The second half of the demonstration scattered, attempting to escape the police and possible arrest.

According to the SPVM, the demonstration had dispersed completely by 8 p.m. Following the end of the demonstration, police used dispersal maneuvers including tear gas on the crowd. Sirens could be heard for blocks as more police in riot gear filed off buses and police on bikes corralled bystanders to clear the area.

By the end of the night, one person was arrested for obstruction ,two businesses had windows damaged and one vehicle was damaged. No injuries were officially reported.

