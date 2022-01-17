Weekly Fringe: Despite it all, art remains alive

An abundance of art activities continue to be available

Graphic by Breea Kobernick

Relax a bit and let the local talent take the reins. This week calls for some healing music and artistic sights that will make you forget about your everyday stresses.

Monday, Jan. 17

Who said Mondays have to stop the party? Make your own tailored playlist to blast at home featuring some local talent like alternative group Elephant Stone’s latest punk single "La fusée du chagrin,” or Montreal folk artist Basia Bulat’s latest “Fables (The Garden Version).”

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Art centre SKOL is showcasing their latest group exhibit Regards Situés until Feb. 19. The exhibit features the multidisciplinary works of five artists, all with an aim to get away from the traditional perceptions of the Earth and the Living. The centre is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Not only are the McCord Museum’s extended hours back on Wednesdays, but admission is free starting at 5 p.m. with some exceptions depending on the exhibit visited. This Wednesday, why not take advantage of those after work hours and stroll through Parachute: Subversive Fashion of the ‘80s? The exhibit will bring you through the history of the world of fashion.

Read more: Meet Montreal-based clothing brand Em & May

Thursday, Jan. 20

Don’t let the winter cold and restrictions bring you down. Take that mental health walk and take advantage of the city’s Luminothérapie project. The program brings two new installations to discover. Sonic Runway, a corridor open to the public on Ste. Catherine St. W., which is composed of 20 arches of light and sound is open until Feb. 6. As of Jan. 21 another installation, Roseaux, will be available. It will rise 16 ft. in the air on the corner of the street until Feb. 27.

Friday, Jan. 21

The PHI Centre presents its latest artistic performance ANIMACHINA - animisme et némésis. Created by Montreal multidisciplinary artist KROY, ANIMACHINA is composed of seven performance art videos that look at machinery as a friend rather than a commodity. Experience choreographed machine movement for yourself as of Jan. 21 until Jan. 30. Reservations are required.

Saturday, Jan. 22

After postponing their upcoming shows, Centaur Theatre is bringing back their art talks– Saturday Salons–online! Their latest Saturday Salons will take place Jan. 22 and will have in conversation the Kahnawake artists who created Talking Treaties: Tiohtia: ke, a collective mission to develop theatrical performances that explore the historic land and treaties that compose Tiohtià:ke. Tune in on their Facebook page at 2 p.m. to find out more!

Sunday, Jan. 23

Music group Pro Musica kicks off their classical season entitled Cartes Blanches with their first concert at 3 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the PHI Centre. The concert will be recorded and available online as of March 6.