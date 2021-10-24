Weekly Fringe: Take it all in! A week full of dance, poetry, and performances

Montreal’s art and culture scene sees another jam-packed week of live events

Graphic Breea Kobernick

With November around the corner and the October air officially brisk, the fun doesn’t just stop when the seasons change. We’re in for yet another fun-filled week!

Monday, Oct. 25

La Chapelle is showcasing Catapulte, a performance without text where only art projected by different installations and body movements are used as a method of expression. The show looks at the way most of us mindlessly live, unaware that we are constantly being propelled and catapulted forward in life. Shows are available Oct. 25, Oct. 26, and Oct. 29. Tickets can be bought online.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Dance company Tangente’s latest show is a double feature with two distinct dancers: Shion Skye Carter and Jean-François Boisvenue. Oct. 26 is the last day to watch the two-for-one choreography performance in-person, but a pre-recorded webcast will be available online until Nov. 8.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Mcsway Poetry Collective’s upcoming Poetry in the Park event is a special Halloween edition! The free open-mic poetry show is open to any and all, whether you plan to enjoy the show as a crowd member or from on stage sharing your own poetry. You just have to sign-up beforehand. Bring your own spoken word or simply come to enjoy the show. The Halloween special will happen Oct. 27 at Jeanne-Mance Park at 5:30 p.m. Attending in spooky attire is encouraged.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Fonderie Darling opens its fall exhibitions on Oct. 28 where two exhibits will be featured, As I Walk and Someone’s Always Listening. Fonderie Darling will host an opening night, beginning at 5 p.m., in celebration of the return of open studio events. The night will include speeches, a musical performance, and of course a tour of the exhibits.

Friday, Oct. 29

The Segal Centre is calling you for an evening at the theatre! Daniel Brochu’s one-man show Every Brilliant Thing, is sure to warm your heart. The show follows a young boy who makes a list of all the brilliant things in life we often take for granted as he attempts to prove life is worth living. Performances will run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 14, so be sure to get tickets for the night that works best for you.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Keep the fun going and take yourself out this Saturday night! Voix des Amériques will bring you text, poetry, and lots of music! Part of the LatinArt festival, a festival that aims to promote Latin-American art in Quebec, the narrative performance will take place Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Maison de la culture Claude-Léveillée.

Sunday, Oct. 31

It’s spooky day! Why not have a slow, cozy morning in preparation for your Halloween activities and watch a few movies? Oct. 31 is the last day to take advantage of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma’s online programming which has an abundant selection of local and international films for your choosing. Browse through their single ticket or bundle options and see what’s best for you. Happy Halloween!

