Weekly Fringe: Montreal arts give back this week with a large selection of live entertainment

An abundance of theatre and performance at the tip of your fingers

Graphic Breea Kobernick

Bring your friends, bring your family—maybe even try to secretly bring your dog! There’s no shortage of live events this week to get you out of the house and be in good company.

Monday, Oct. 18

Attending a live model drawing session is always a unique experience. Griffintown Art School offers life drawing sessions on Monday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 online, so buy your tickets early! While a live model and a fun night are provided, drawing materials are not.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

ImagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival’s 22nd edition will be hosting in-person and virtual events from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24. The world’s largest Indigenous festival showcasing film, video, and audio will be screening 46 short films. Beginning Oct. 20, the live film screenings will take place across Toronto, Halifax, Montreal, Winnipeg, and Vancouver theatres. Make sure to check out their website for tickets and a full list of events and films.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Scapegoat Carnival’s one-act play “YEV” reflects on the fragility of isolated micro-cultures by showcasing a story about the unique relationships between a Siberian hermit, a McGill biology student, and Russian geologist. Tickets are free and reservations are recommended. Three shows will be available from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23 at select Maisons de la Culture.

Thursday, Oct. 21

It’s time to reminisce on the revolutionary music created in the 1960s to the 1980s; the period referred to as the golden era of music by the Blue Metropolis Foundation. Blue Metropolis is presenting Life…as a Song, a tribute to this time in history. Life...as a Song blends Canadian and Quebecois classics with contemporary poetry. The song and poetry performance will take place Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. at Cabaret Lion d’Or and will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Friday, Oct. 22

Friday calls for some more live entertainment! Le magasin ferme, a multidisciplinary performance that combines installation, spoken word, dance and video art, may just be the show to attend. Showcased at the MAI from Oct. 20 to Oct, 23, the performance looks at a time before the internet engulfed our attention and shops were a meeting place full of possibilities.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Dance company Tangente’s upcoming show will feature a double bill program showcasing dancers Jeann-François Boisvenue and Shion Skye Carter. The double dance performance will premier Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. and will run until Nov. 8, so make sure to get tickets to the date most convenient for you and your friends!

Sunday, Oct. 24

Canada China International Film Festival is screening a selection of 20 films this month as part of their latest festival edition. The festival, which aims to help build a cultural bridge between Canadian and Chinese arts, will also host live screenings for five of the films from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25 at select Montreal theatres. Is there a better way to spend a lazy Sunday than at the movies? The full schedule is available on their website.

