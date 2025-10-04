Montréal Roses get their show on the road

The professional women’s soccer team begins its inaugural season this month

The Montréal Roses kick off their season on April 19 against Toronto. Courtesy Montréal Roses/Pablo A. Ortiz

​Montreal's soccer landscape is set to flourish with the introduction of the Montréal Roses FC, the city's first professional women's soccer team.

They will be playing in the new Northern Super League (NSL), with the season beginning on April 19. Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Halifax will also have teams competing in the league’s inaugural season.

The team was purchased by Quebec investors Jean-François Crevier and Isabèle Chevalier in 2023.

“Where I am in my life and my career, it’s really important to me to make a difference,” Crevier told the Montreal Gazette.

He continued by saying that this was “not only an investment but also a passion project.”

The name of the Montréal Roses was chosen because of its bilingual nature. It recognizes the rose as a symbol of femininity and Montreal itself, as it is featured in the city’s coat of arms, flag and logo.

The Roses’ values are courage, integrity, diversity and community.

The Roses originally planned to be playing their home games at multiple venues. However, the team decided in January 2025 that it would be transforming its training ground into a modular stadium to have a single home for their debut season.

Montreal’s first women’s professional soccer team will be coached by Romanian Robert Rositoiu, former youth assistant coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy.

Montréal Roses FC has assembled a diverse roster featuring both domestic and international talent. Notable international players include French midfielder Charlotte Bilbault, American forward Alexandria Hess and Australian defender Lucy Cappadona.

The inclusion of these players is expected to enhance the team's competitiveness and provide mentorship to emerging Canadian talents, including former Université de Montréal Carabins player Mégane Sauvé.

In a landmark move, the NSL announced a multi-year media partnership with ESPN on April 7. This agreement ensures that over 40 matches, including the season opener, will be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States, significantly boosting the league's visibility.

Earlier, the NSL secured broadcasting deals with Canadian networks TSN/RDS and CBC/Radio-Canada, ensuring comprehensive coverage for domestic audiences.

The NSL's inaugural season is set to commence on April 16, with a match between Vancouver Rise FC and Calgary Wild FC at Vancouver’s BC Place. Montreal's first match is a highly anticipated matchup against Toronto at BMO Field.

The regular season will feature 25 games per team, followed by playoffs and a national championship.