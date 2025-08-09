Two former Stingers in need of aid

Fire in NDG complex engulfs the home of former Concordia basketball players

Nelly Owosu suited up for the Concordia University women’s basketball team in five total seasons. Photo Caroline Marsh

Former Concordia University Stingers women’s basketball stars Nelly Owusu and Areej Burgonio need assistance after their NDG apartment complex caught on fire the morning of Sept. 5.

The complex, located on the corner of Westmore St. and St. Jacques St., was controlled as of 10 a.m., but left two firefighters and one civilian with minor injuries, according to CTV News. The fire engulfed the entire four-storey, 16-unit building.

Burgonio took to Instagram following the blaze to address her community.

“Unfortunately, Nelly and I’s apartment building got consumed by fire this morning. Luckily, we were not home, and everyone in the building was able to safely evacuate,” Burgonio said in the post. “We are currently trying to make arrangements, such as finding a new home, get clothes, etc., as we have lost everything and need to start from scratch.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist the two Stingers alumni. At the time of publication, the page had amassed over $18,000. The goal of the page is set at $20,000.

Owusu played for the Stingers from 2018 to 2022 and used her last year of eligibility for the 2024-25 campaign. Burgonio was a Stinger from 2018 to 2024, garnering Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) All-Rookie team honours, RSEQ First Team All-Star honours for the 2023-24 season, and was second in league scoring the same year.