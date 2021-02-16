Weekly Fringe: This week is full of comedy, sex talk, and storytelling of Black history

Halfway through Black History Month but we’re just getting started

Graphic by Breea Kobernick

Looking for a way to distract yourself for just one more week from the world crumbling apart at the hands of greedy billionaires who care more about profit than the literal lives suffering due to environmental destruction, houselessness, racism, and the ongoing effects of colonization and capitalism? Well, you’ve come to the right place! P.S. Slavery is not the starting point of Black history.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

If we’re not talking art, we’re talking sex. Which is exactly what the Jamaica Association of Montreal is going to be doing throughout the three-part series Let’s Talk about Sex. The series, which focuses on open and positive self-image in the Black community will begin its first event, discussing consent, at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

We’re over halfway through Black History Month, but the celebration isn’t stopping anytime soon. The Fade to Black festival is kicking off its 10th edition of discussion panels, exclusive interviews, and musical performances until Feb. 21.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Explore the importance of comedy and celebrate influential Jewish comedians during Jewish Humour. The free event hosted by Congregation Dorshei Emet begins at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19

Join the artists behind the virtual exhibition Seascape Poetics to discuss the Caribbean diaspora and identity during the 12 p.m. event How to be Caribbean: A Virtual Panel Discussion on Identity and Migration.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Sit down with Black female actors working in Quebec to unwrap the realities of being a Black woman in the world of television, film, and theatre. The free French event, put on by Fade to Black, will begin at 5 p.m.

Canadian historian and author Dorothy Williams will take listeners through Black Canadian stories spanning over the past 400 years during the free online event Then & Now: Our Stories...Black History: Stories of My Time, which begins at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21

The Massimadi festival couldn’t have said it better: “If there is something that we've learned from living through centuries of colonial nonsense is that the ultimate manifestation of our strength is our ability to love and laugh in face of adversity.” The festival’s pay by donation Hella Comedy Night starts at 5 p.m.