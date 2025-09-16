The Jacques Dussault Cup: Honouring a pioneer of Canadian football

Coaches and colleagues reflect on the man who helped transform Francophone football in Quebec

Jacques Dussault’s influence spread at each stop of his coaching career, whether at the high school level, university level, or in the pros. Courtesy Montreal Carabins

Quebec university football’s top prize has a new name. Earlier this season, the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) announced that the historic Dunsmore Cup would be renamed the Jacques Dussault Cup.

This gesture honours Jacques Dussault, a trailblazing coach from Quebec City who elevated Francophone representation in the sport and helped make Canadian football one of the province’s fastest-growing pastimes.

Dussault began his coaching career in 1975, with early stops at the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières and the University at Albany, where his relentless work ethic quickly earned him respect as well as valuable coaching relationships.

In 1982, he broke new ground as the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) first Francophone coach, joining the Montreal Concordes’ defensive staff under Joe Galat. The decision held tremendous significance for a community eager to see greater representation on CFL sidelines.

“The Francophone community was emerging in the football ranks right around then,” recalled legendary ex-Concordia coach Pat Sheahan. “To have the first French-Canadian coach was a very symbolic appointment, and a well-deserved one at that.”

For Sheahan, who coached in Montreal throughout the 1990s, Dussault’s impact extended beyond X’s and O’s.

“He was a hard worker,” Sheahan said. “He put in long hours, and of course, he did a lot of work developing football across Quebec, so he was truly a marquee figure.”

After five seasons in the CFL, Dussault returned to the collegiate ranks following the Alouettes’ dissolution in 1987, coaching at various programs across Quebec and the Maritimes, as well as internationally.

In 1991, he led the Montreal Machine, Canada’s lone World League of American Football franchise, before rejoining the Alouettes in 1997. In 2002, he was named the inaugural head coach of the Université de Montréal Carabins, laying the groundwork for one of Quebec’s premier university football programs.

From sidelines to spotlights

One of Dussault’s greatest strengths was his ability to connect not just with players, but with the media and the wider Francophone community. Ted Karabatsos, a former member of Dussault’s Carabins coaching staff, called him a pioneer in this regard.

Upon joining the Montreal Concordes staff in 1982, Dussault regularly represented the team in French, hosting clinics and appearing in media interviews.

“At a time when football knowledge wasn’t widely accessible in French, Jacques understood the importance of this communication,” Karabatsos said. “He wasn’t afraid to use the media to grow the sport.”

As French-language coverage expanded, Dussault emerged as a trusted voice. His extensive resume gave weight to his commentary and distinguished him within a small pool of Francophone personalities.

This credibility provided him with a platform to educate fans and elevate the sport’s profile across Quebec. Newspapers such as Le Journal de Montréal and La Presse regularly featured him, and his consistent use of French football terminology made the game more accessible to local audiences.

“He pushed for inclusivity and worked relentlessly to open those doors,” Karabatsos said, “and eventually, it stuck.”

A lasting legacy

Dussault’s contributions were formally recognized with his induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2023 and the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame in 2024.

The RSEQ sees the new trophy as a fitting tribute to his legacy.

“It is an honour to see the provincial championship now bear the name Jacques Dussault,” said Gustave Roel, RSEQ chief executive officer, in a press release. “His dedication, leadership, and impact continue to inspire the football community, and this trophy will stand as a living symbol for generations to come.”

To kick off this new era, the RSEQ has opened a call for proposals from artists and design firms to create the new Jacques Dussault Cup. The process will be documented on social media throughout the season, leading up to an unveiling on the eve of the championship game in November.

Regardless of its final design, the symbolism is clear: Quebec football now competes for a trophy that bears the name of one of its greatest architects.

When the inaugural champion is crowned this November, the first team will etch its name alongside Jacques Dussault, a pioneer who helped pave the way for future generations.

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 2, published September 16, 2025.