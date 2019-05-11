Stingers Football Well Represented at RSEQ Awards

Adam Vance Picks Up MVP, Jeremy Murphy Takes Home Rookie of the Year

A roller-coaster year was finished off with a one-sided loss to Université Laval Rouge et Or Photo Esteban Cuevas

The Concordia Stingers football team won three awards at Friday’s annual Réseau du sport étudiant du québec awards ceremony.

Quarterback Adam Vance picked up the RSEQ’s top award: MVP. Vance led the league in multiple categories including total offence (2117 yards), most touchdowns (7), and virtually every single passing-related stat that the RSEQ tracks.

Born in Visalia, California, Vance is the fifth Stinger to win the honour with the most recent being quarterback Trenton Miller in 2015. Vance’s debut came after Miller was injured in a game against Université Laval.

After wrapping up his Stingers career with an MVP award, Vance’s replacement has some sizeable shoes to fill.

Wide receiver Jeremy Murphy—who was recruited from the third division Champlain College—also was recognized for his strong season. He took home Rookie of the Year as well as Offensive Rookie of the Year after a standout 491 yards and four touchdowns in eight games.

