Four Stingers Football Players Make RSEQ All-Star Team

Adam Vance, James Tyrell, Jeremy Murphy, and Kadeem Pierre All Receive Provincial Honours

Four Stingers players enjoy all-star nominations while they prepare for semi-final matchup against Laval Rouge et Or this Saturday. Photo Esteban Cuevas

Following a season of ups and downs, four Concordia players have been awarded a spot on the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec all-star team.

Quarterback Adam Vance, wide receivers James Tyrrell and Jeremy Murphy, and defensive back Khadeem Pierre all had a distinctive presence this season.

For Vance and Tyrrell, who are playing in their final year for Concordia, this is their first nomination to the all-star team.

The star duo have been connecting all year and this accolade is a reward for a season of on field achievements.

It is worth noting as well that Vance’s nomination was a unanimous choice by the RSEQ committee and the team coaches of each team in the RSEQ.

Vance finished the regular season leading the league in passing yards per game and is the only quarterback to reach over 2000 yards this year.

Tyrrell, meanwhile, finished the regular season in first place in receiving yards and receptions with over 50 catches for just under 800 yards.

Rookie Jeremy Murphy also gets his first nomination to the team. The wide receiver finished the year in third and fourth place in receiving yards and receptions respectively this year.

Khadeem Pierre rounds off the list as the only defensive player on Concordia’s roster to make the all-star team. He was also voted in unanimously for the second nomination of his career.

His first selection came in 2017, where he was also named defensive rookie of the year.

The defensive back finished tied for first in interceptions this year with three.

The Stingers will face off against the Université de Laval Rouge et Or on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Dunsmore Cup semi-final.

The individual awards will be announced on Nov. 8 during a press conference on the eve of the Dunsmore Cup Final.

