Stingers 72, Gaiters 78: Stingers drop home opener against reigning RSEQ champions

The Concordia Stingers men’s basketball team lost a close contest against rival team Bishop’s Gaiters

A tough home opener loss against the defending RSEQ champions dropped the Stingers to 0-2. Photo Hannah Nobile

The Concordia University Stingers men’s basketball team came out of the gate strong in their first home game at John Dore Court on Nov. 8, hitting some impressive threes to take the lead after the first quarter.

The resilient Bishop’s University Gaiters stayed close, however, and took the lead heading into halftime. After some entertaining back-and-forth action in the third, the Stingers had a lead going into the fourth.

However, it was ultimately the Gaiters who closed out the game, dominating the offensive glass and taking advantage of some loose calls.

Concordia forward Liam Daniel Ngos had to deal with the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) MVP Charles Robert for the majority of the game.

“I think I did a great job on defence. We were trying to lock down the big man (Robert),” Ngos said. “It was a hard game because you know Bishop’s is a physical team.”

Although Ngos fought hard, the Gaiters were able to take the lead halfway through the fourth quarter and close out the game.

“I think we had a lack of focus when it was needed the most, especially towards the end,” Ngos said. “[...] We were not ready to go back on defence, we gave up some layups and that three-point shot at the end. Lack of focus again, I think that's the main issue.”

Concordia faced Bishop’s six times last season, as they’ve become strong rivals. The Gaiters beat the Stingers in the RSEQ finals, but the Stingers got their revenge in Vancouver at the U Sports Final 8 national championship.

“We’re used to playing against [Bishop’s] so we know how they play, we know what to expect,” said Stingers centre Karam Sahly. “So I feel like the ball didn’t bounce our way today. No big conclusion, we just gotta play and we’ll be better next time.”

Although Bishop’s managed to score some impressive points in the fourth, the game seemed to get away from the referees as technical fouls were flying, and the fourth quarter was plagued by free throws.

“I never want to put a loss on the refs. I always think that it’s our fault, and what could we have done better. I’m not thinking much of it,” Sahly said. “We keep our head up, stay with each other, support the coach, support the players, and we advance.”

The refs called a technical foul on Anthony Gibson Maxwell for embellishment late in the fourth quarter, resulting in a free throw that made it a two-possession game. That call ultimately made the Stingers' comeback near impossible.

Concordia interim head coach Damian Buckley had some scathing words for the refs, which resulted in his second technical foul. He was ejected from the game with six seconds left.

After this defeat, the Stingers fall into an early 0-2 hole.

“We definitely need to get our stuff together, because nobody wants to go next week now playing Laval, and if we lose that one, we drop to 0-3 and that’s tough to come back from,” said assistant coach Aleks Mitrovic. “We’re working one game at a time. I don’t think the 0-2 means that much.”

The Concordia Stingers look to bounce back and win their first game of the season in their upcoming game on Nov. 15 against the Laval Rouge et Or at the Amphithéatre gymnase Desjardins-Université de Laval. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.