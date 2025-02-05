Stingers 1, Carabins 0 (OT): Concordia women’s hockey reclaims Montreal supremacy

The teams’ second game in three days produced an instant classic

The Stingers prevailed in a tight matchup against the Carabins. Photo Nicolas Tremblay

In perhaps the game of the year in the Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), the Concordia University women’s hockey team edged the Université de Montréal Carabins 1-0 in a nail-biter at Ed Meagher Arena. Concordia avoided its first two-game conference losing streak since the 2021-22 season, improving to 15-1-0. Montréal fell to 7-7-3.

Stingers head coach Julie Chu acknowledged the atmosphere and intensity of the matchup.

“This was definitely like a playoff game. I think the energy was there for everyone to compete and claw,” Chu said. “But that's what we want and that's what we'll take away from this game.”

After Montréal handed Concordia its first RSEQ loss since 2023 on Friday, Jan. 31, the city rivals clashed again just two days later. Concordia invited fans to throw teddy bears onto the ice after the first Stingers goal to donate to Walkley Community Centre, but it would take nearly 70 minutes for the bears to emerge.

Unlike Friday’s game, a wild 6-3 win for Montréal, Sunday’s game burned slowly. The Carabins dialed up the pressure early, and consecutive penalties gave Montréal a 5-on-3 advantage near the end of the first period. However, the Stingers’ defence held, preventing an opening goal.

The game became a goalie’s duel as the second and third periods ticked away, with Concordia starter Jordyn Verbeek and Carabins netminder Maude Desroches each making clutch saves to preserve their shutouts. Referees ignored minor hits, building tension before the two teams escaped regulation with zeroes on the scoreboard. Stingers captain Caroline Moquin-Joubert relished the motivation brought by a physical game with fewer calls.

“Sometimes it's tough honestly, but you have to reset as fast as you can when you come back to the bench,” Moquin-Joubert said. “For me personally, it's fuel—I get fired up. It's fun to let the players play. It's just the consistency of the calls that's a bit annoying sometimes, but I love it.”



In a marathon game, Chu praised her squad for their effort, especially after Friday’s loss.

“It's not about winning or losing, and we really mean that,” Chu said. “It's the details and commitment to those details, and we didn't have it on Friday. So our players challenged themselves to respond today. And when we win or lose, we can at least walk away with the sense that we did as much as we could.”

As the first overtime passed and the teams braced for double overtime, penalties loomed. But Moquin-Joubert soon put the game to bed. Halfway through the period, she received a breakaway pass from defender Camille Richard, putting herself one-on-one with Desroches. When Moquin-Joubert finished gloveside, teddy bears flew as the Stingers rushed the ice.

Verbeek, who stopped all 31 Carabins shots, trusted her preparation and dedication to see her through a thrilling game.

“I play my own game,” Verbeek said. “I just focused on what I was doing—that's all I could do. I just had fun out there and tried my best.”

In a game neither team deserved to lose, Moquin-Joubert praised the team’s commitment and passion to see them through to the end.

“We all have many wins and tough losses under our belt,” Moquin-Joubert said. “We've been through it all and we know what we have to give to set the example. We all have so much passion—we're so proud to wear that jersey. It fueled the whole team and we'll keep it that way.”

Concordia returns to the CEPSUM for its third straight matchup with the Carabins on Feb. 7. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.