Poetry: ‘This girl is not romantic’

Photo Eva Wilson

I guess I’m not romantic

maybe that’s why no guy

has ever given me flowers

today I saw some wedding pictures

and felt a gag

“We chose forever”

and I choose “maybe never”

I went home to cut my hair

and I’m happy the cat went out

because I want to sleep alone.

~ my love poems are a flower that hides cool in the shade but loves the sun

