Poetry: ‘4 for 1’

Illustration by Eva Wilson

eyes wander

pacing up and down

it’s dangerous and tempting

sweet and addictive

to The Chocolate Aisle

I go

just for curiosity

a timid glance

ads: images, words and colours

4 for 1

down the aisle

I see him

making a call

informing: chocolate’s on sale

an investment ?



buying them chocolate — a love form

