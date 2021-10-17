Poetry: ‘Joined at Daybreak’
Break, fast! Meeting eye to
eye in a Teflon pan: no,
they can't, they won't
stick. Still, by chance, the
hungry heat was high, and
they bind, they cling, quick — !
And the spatula swoops to separate,
but they burst forth: golden hearts,
wholeheartedly not whole, pouring out. No
matter, no matter; they’ll take a new route.
With the flick of a whisk, they’re swept into
one. A better, utter mesh. Well done.
I plate them at your sunny side, and like
every breakfast, our eyes, they join;
our smiles, our hands, they intertwine.
And as one we eat:
scrambled eggs, a little salt.
Still hot.
Read more: Poetry: ‘2 a.m.’
Read more: Poetry: ‘Holding On’