Poetry: ‘FALL’

Photo Olivia Piché

Red hair.

The hair that I first saw you with.

It was like a flame

And I was looking for heat.

I always feel the urge to talk about you. Maybe the more I talk, the less I’ll feel. But it’s like you haunt me. I once shared my entire being with you. But it just feels a little pointless now, doesn’t it? You crushed me.

I wonder if I ever cross your mind, running the intersection of your thoughts. Do I get bulldozed by a car? Or do you tentatively wave at me, beckoning me to come closer? Do you ever wonder what would have happened if we stayed in each other’s lives? Do I sound like a heart-sick fuck?

Probably.

I don’t know.

Did you know that I read something I know you’d love? Did you know I threw out your poster? Did you toss away my art? (It was pretty good.) Did you erase me from your life? Was it easy for you? Was it something you had been pondering? Maybe it was. “The Beginning of the End” we were.

We just didn’t know yet.

Your eyes were (I guess, are) these huge orbs

That just wished to know

My every

Secret.

I spilled them all to you.

You welcomed them with open arms

Until they overflowed

Like marbles

Rolling away.

You didn’t have the

Capacity

To pick them all up.

So you kept a few in your back pocket.

To remember me by.

I am now

Someone in the back of your mind

That appears sometimes

But it becomes less

Frequent

As time

Goes

By.

And I’m okay with that.

Or at least

I’m trying to be okay with it.

It’s hard when all I remember are warm embraces and shared smiles.

I still try to reach out

But my hand only meets cobwebs.

We’re nothing

And maybe we were never truly

Anything.

Okay, I’m exaggerating.

But it feels like that.

It feels like I can’t get off this ledge

Of wondering about

You.

When I’m desperately seeking to share something

That only

You

Would understand,

I look to find you

And then remember

Fuck. I forgot. She’s not here.

Bummer.

