Poetry: ‘2 a.m.’
There is an A&W on the corner of my street.
I imagine myself on my way over at 2 a.m.
It’s open 24/7
and they just came out with a veggie burger.
But that’s not why I’d go.
I’d be dressed in baggy clothes, accessorized with homemade baggy eyes,
taking myself out for a late night study dinner break.
Dramatizing work so late.
Editing.
Thinking.
Writing.
Communicating arguments.
Understanding, but never fully.
My mind, just like my belly, empties itself
and takes a long time to fill up,
though when it does,
it becomes satisfied for a short moment,
the digesting starts a new,
and it feels empty again.
Ready to be fed new thoughts.
Until the editing starts again.
Read more: Maison Choma: more than just food
Read more: First and Last