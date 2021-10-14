Poetry: ‘2 a.m.’

Photo Eva Wilson

There is an A&W on the corner of my street.

I imagine myself on my way over at 2 a.m.

It’s open 24/7

and they just came out with a veggie burger.

But that’s not why I’d go.

I’d be dressed in baggy clothes, accessorized with homemade baggy eyes,

taking myself out for a late night study dinner break.

Dramatizing work so late.

Editing.

Thinking.

Writing.

Communicating arguments.

Understanding, but never fully.

My mind, just like my belly, empties itself

and takes a long time to fill up,

though when it does,

it becomes satisfied for a short moment,

the digesting starts a new,

and it feels empty again.

Ready to be fed new thoughts.

Until the editing starts again.

