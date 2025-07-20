Offcuts Jam closes out Blue Dog with final explosive night

The weekly jam bids farewell to its home

Blue Dog hosts its final Offcuts Jam. Photo Geneviève Sylvestre

On Friday, July 18, Offcuts Jam held one of its most electric nights yet—the final edition at Blue Dog, where it all began.

For nearly a year, the weekly jam transformed the bar into a hub of sonic experimentation. Every Friday, musicians and vocalists, seasoned and new, gathered to play, rap, sing and improvise. Mistakes were part of the process, and off-the-cuff moments often stole the show. That energy hit a bittersweet peak as jammers and supporters packed the room one last time before Blue Dog’s closure.

From the start, crowd chatter set the tone: jokes and cheers about making it the best jam yet, and how sad it was to see Blue Dog go. The mood was vibrant and reflective, the room buzzing with celebration and a hint of grief.

For many, Offcuts wasn’t just about music, it was about finding a space to grow in the Montreal scene.

“Blue Dog is very much a cultural space,” said Loren Armstrong, a local event planner and former Offcuts host. “These are spaces where artists feel they’ve found a home, or their first family. We’re losing a lot of venues, unfortunately, and it hurts.”

Armstrong, who moved to Montreal four years ago, is a cornerstone in the city’s event scene. She has hosted Offcuts, founded the DIY home venue The Humble Abode, and works with Scatterbrain and Stimulant magazine as a writer, event planner and event director.

“Art thrives in Montreal,” she said. “Even new artists have a space where they can experiment and feel supported.”

That support was palpable at Friday’s jam. The night was layered with energy and emotion from the range of beatboxing, freestyles, DJ breaks, shoutouts and spontaneous chants thundering through the space. Still, the celebration carried the weight of goodbye.

Blue Dog has been struggling due to noise complaints and ongoing financial challenges. The venue told The Link: “We essentially closed because the bar hadn’t been doing well—it’s been a couple years that overall sales have been way down. It wasn’t sustainable anymore.”

The closure brings an end to Blue Dog’s longstanding role as a hub for local artists and community-driven events. And that legacy was on full display at the final Offcuts jam.

The completely improvised sets were a reminder of the city’s stockpile of raw talent. Musicians flowed in and out with ease, switching instruments, layering vocals and building off each other's ideas in real time.

Vocalists and MCs weren’t limited to the sign-up sheet, as many spontaneously walked on stage to add to the band’s groove.

As the night came to an end, an MC reminded the room, “We’ve only got 30 minutes left. Let’s make this count. Offcuts isn’t going anywhere.”

Organizers confirmed that Offcuts will move to a different venue. Photo Safa Hachi

The founders–muscian, DJ and MC RISKREATIVE and musician Keegan McCallum–intend to keep that promise. They assured attendees that Offcuts Jam isn’t ending, just changing locations. The organizers are already planning what’s next, encouraging the community to stay connected.

On July 19, 2025, a day after the show, the organizers confirmed with The Link that Offcuts will officially move to Bar La Marche À Côté in the heart of the Plateau.

“It’s been great seeing how our jams have brought people together,” McCallum said. “We’re hoping to carry that on with us at the new venue.”

RISKREATIVE had been a regular at Strawberry Jam, another local jam night, before it ended. Seeing an opportunity to start something of his own, he reached out to Blue Dog.

“We got a lot of people on board,” RISKREATIVE said. “The success was immediate.”

The pair emphasized Offcuts’ welcoming spirit—no rushing, no gatekeeping, just a place to grow.

“Just like I benefited from jams, I want to give that back,” RISKREATIVE added.

For musician Théo Bedez, jam nights like Offcuts provided a way to meet people, get involved in the scene, and play without the usual expectations.

“With everyone knowing everyone, we’re all friends. It feels like there’s no pressure,” Bedez said.

Like Armstrong and RISKREATIVE, Bedez got involved with other jams around the city that brought together many of the same musicians now central to Offcuts.

“In a city like Montreal, a new jam will be created. The same people will keep showing up, that’s what’s great about the community,” Bedez said. “But it’s still sad to lose the place where it all started, and all the memories that came with it.”

As the final set ended and the lights went off, no one left even after last call. People lingered outside the bar, singing, taking pictures, unwilling to let the night end. It wasn’t just about music but the community that formed around it.

“Every week is a new jam, a new experience,” Armstrong said. “Everyone loves being part of something. We tend to miss that in daily life.”

Friday’s final Offcuts Jam at Blue Dog was sweaty, spontaneous and soulful. The venue may be gone, but the sessions are just shifting keys.