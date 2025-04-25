New self-defence class aims to empower women

A new program at McGill University aims to give women the tools to respond to sexual assault

A new self-defence program at McGill University this upcoming fall will offer Jiu-Jitsu classes for women. Courtesy Women Empowered

Women Empowered, a new program at McGill University, aims to teach women students self-defence techniques that will increase their confidence on their way home at night.

An infographic from the Government of Canada says that “about 4.7 million women in Canada have been sexually assaulted since the age of 15.” In other words, one in four Canadian women have been victims of unwanted sexual activity such as sexual touching, kissing without consent or rape.

The Women Empowered program was created at Gracie University, a jiu-jitsu teaching academy whose headquarters are located in Torrance, California, USA.

Shreya Raju, a McGill political science student and U.S. citizen, brought the program to Montreal. She will be teaching jiu-jitsu classes at the McGill Athletics and Recreation Sports Complex starting in September 2025.

“When I was younger, I went through a personal experience of assault, and that's what made me decide to become a jiu-jitsu instructor,” Raju said.

She shared that the skills she gained from her training made all the difference the second time she was assaulted, allowing her this time to protect herself from harm.

Throughout her time at McGill, Raju said she heard many stories of fellow women students lacking the skills necessary to act in unsafe situations, even if sometimes it just meant saying no.

These stories are why Raju said she felt the need to share her knowledge, especially since most martial arts clubs in the Montreal area focus on teaching competitive techniques and not self-defence.

Axel Demaret, who will be one of the assistant instructors and the director of finances and operations, has also been told stories of traumatic incidents.

According to Demaret, one of his close friends was sexually assaulted in a club and was not able to defend herself. Although he said he recognized he belonged to the group considered to generally be the ones instigating assault, he felt the need to address the problem and have a meaningful impact.

“I want to help build a space where women feel not only physically safer but also part of a supportive community that encourages confidence and empowerment,” Demaret said. “I believe the program can have a lasting, positive impact on the people involved, and I'm excited to be part of that journey.”

Demaret also recalled a situation where he would have felt more comfortable knowing jiu-jitsu when a man followed him and his friends.

“I stayed behind them, encouraging the group to walk faster, and thankfully, the situation de-escalated,” he said. “While nothing happened, it was a tense moment that reinforced my belief in the importance of knowing how to respond when safety is at risk.”

The program consists of 20 techniques providing essential strategies for responding to the most common real-world aggression scenarios.

However, Women Empowered is not only about learning physical self-defence techniques, but also about gaining a new mindset.

“No self-defence is useful if you do not believe that you are worth defending,” said Raju.

Raju continued, explaining that learning self-defence has positively affected her mental health and self-esteem. For her, learning self-defence was a healing process and a crucial step in her personal journey of growth.

“It was turning something that had made me weak into something that made me strong,” she explained. “I went from being the quiet little kid who just sat in the corner, getting lost in her books, absolutely terrified of everyone and everything, to someone who can speak up, can speak her own mind, and believes in herself enough to do what she wants and needs to do.”

Raju believes that Women Empowered builds a community of women where there is no judgment, and anyone can cultivate a sense of inner peace. More than a class about self-defence, she noted that it is also a demanding sport which requires endurance and reflexive ability.

Anaïs Gibbings, a prospective jiu-jitsu student, attended a Women Empowered seminar in March, which served as a preview of what classes will look like once the program officially starts.

“I expected to be a little intimidated, particularly as a beginner,” Gibbings said. “In the end, I found the course was perfectly tailored to my needs.”

After only one class, she had already developed a sharp interest in jiu-jitsu and had met new people, expanding her circle of friends. She believes it could evolve into a true passion.

Women Empowered classes will start in the fall and will consist of a one-hour session twice a week. The program is open to all women of all ages and is not restricted to McGill students.