Stingers 7, Gaiters 3: Concordia comes out on top in physical game

Stingers’ undefeated season continues as they face down the second half of the season

Stingers captain Emmy Fecteau shoots the puck past Gaiters defenders. Photo Yann Rifflard

The Concordia Stingers women’s hockey team routed the Bishop’s University Gaiters 7-3 on Jan. 21 at the Ed Meagher Arena thanks to a flurry of goals in the second period.

The game had an eventful start, with both teams combining five goals in the first period of play. Stingers forward Émilie Lavoie opened the scoring on a breakaway, off of a pass from linemate Zoé Thibault. It was Lavoie’s tenth goal of the season, but she was quick to credit Thibault. “I just called it,” said Lavoie, “but Zoé made the beautiful pass.”

The Gaiters responded less than a minute later, when Stingers goaltender Jordyn Verbeek mishandled the puck and turned it over to opposing forward Angelique Page, who scored easily with Verbeek out of position.

“Bishop’s is a really good team, so we knew it would be back and forth,” said head coach Julie Chu post-game. “I don’t think we’ve gone through a first period with five goals like that.”

Regardless, Chu was satisfied with the team’s performance in the frame. “Our focus was starting on time and making sure we played with intensity and urgency. I thought we were able to do that, even if we ended up giving up some goal opportunities.”

The second period was similarly hectic, tallying another five goals and six penalties. Both teams leaned into physical play. Bishop’s players went to the box for tripping, interference, body-checking, and contact to the head; the Stingers capitalized by scoring three power-play goals.

“I was really happy with the discipline of our team,” Chu said of the second period. “It’s really important that we just keep playing our game.”

Sunday’s game marked Concordia’s 18th straight win, continuing their undefeated season.

“We’re feeling good, we’re confident in the team we have right now. [...] We’re 18-0 for a reason,” said Lavoie when asked about the perfect record after the game.

Stingers captain Emmy Fecteau had a similar outlook. “We’re ready for the second half of the season,” she said. “I think everyone is ready to fight. [...] We’re gonna continue to practice hard, we’re gonna try to improve the little things we’re not doing well.”

The Stingers will face off against the McGill University Martlets on Feb. 2 at the Ed Meagher Arena. The puck drop is set for 7 p.m.