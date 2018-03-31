CSU 2018 General Elections: Unofficial Results Released

Speak Up Disqualified, ACT Sweeps Executive Positions

With the ballots counted, the Accessibility, Transparency and Community slate has won all executive positions for the Concordia Student Union executive team. Quorum for the election was 450. According to the unofficial results about 1,200 of Concordia’s 35,000 undergraduate students voted.

All referendum questions passed as well, meaning that the Concordia Community Solidarity Bookstore get a $0.05 per credit increase in their fee levy to $0.14 per credit. The CSU will also continue to collect a $1 per credit fee levy for the Library Services Fund for the next 10 years.

During the time the ballots were being counted on Friday afternoon, Speak Up was notified that they were disqualified under the standing regulation Article 316, which states that, “Student media content regarding elections and election issues can be disseminated during the polling period, but no new correspondence between candidates or referendum committee members and student media can be published during the polling period.”

In an email obtained by The Link, the CSU Chief Electoral Officer, Nicholas Roberts alleged that the Speak Up slate had correspondence with The Link, one of Concordia’s campus newspapers, during the polling period due to an editorial published endorsing the slate at 9:30 a.m. on the day polling started.

In the email, Roberts stated that he found it hard to believe that Speak Up was unaware of the endorsement. Since the editorial was published on Tuesday, Roberts has not reached out to The Link to discuss whether any correspondance occurred. The Link reached out to Roberts for clarification on Speak Up’s disqualification but he did not respond.

Despite Roberts’ claims, The Link did not correspond with the Speak Up slate regarding the endorsement. The decision to endorse or not endorse specific candidates is made by The Link’s editorial team alone, without input from outside parties. Decisions are then kept secret until editorials are published.

Speak Up’s general coordinator candidate, Sophie Hough-Martin said that the slate is contesting the decision with the CSU’s judicial board, an appeals body that reviews and upholds the CSU’s rules and regulations.

Had they not been disqualified, Speak Up would have taken all positions over both competing slates by significant margins.

The full results are below:

Executive

General Coordinator

Andrei Bochis—Elected

Yes: 346

No: 245

Abstain: 188

Omar Riaz

Yes: 342

No: 141

Abstain: 183

Sophie Hough-Martin—Disqualified

Yes: 523

No: 197

Abstain: 181

Student Life Coordinator

Michèle Sandiford—Disqualified

Yes: 509

No: 187

Abstain: 207

Daniel Jolicoeur—Elected

Yes: 345

No: 220

Abstain: 207

Yara Karam

Yes: 342

No: 209

Abstain: 207

Finance Coordinator

John Hutton—Disqualified

Yes: 515

No: 188

Abstain: 240

Nichita Bobic—Elected

Yes: 335

No: 205

Abstain: 240

Kathy Du

Yes: 300

No: 221

Abstain: 239

External Affairs and Mobilization Coordinator

Camille Thompson—Disqualified

Yes: 499

No: 169

Abstain: 255

Gabriel Guppy—Elected

Yes: 360

No: 197

Abstain: 256

Mustafa Bokesmati

Yes: 284

No: 205

Abstain: 256

Loyola Coordinator

Alexis Searcy—Disqualified

Yes: 448

No: 171

Abstain: 256

Jamie Lewis-Mella—Elected

Yes: 322

No: 199

Abstain: 251

April Tardi Levesque

Yes: 275

No: 209

Abstain: 256

Felicia Da Conceicao

Yes: 98

No: 249

Abstain: 256

Sustainability Coordinator

Myriam Bourgeois—Elected

Yes: 405

No: 203

Abstain: 223

Akira De Carlos—Disqualified

Yes: 493

No: 182

Abstain: 219

Sebastien Martinez De La Garza

Yes: 284

No: 217

Abstain: 219

Academic and Advocacy Coordinator

Mikaela Clark-Gardner—Disqualified

Yes: 515

No: 171

Abstain: 251

Lida Sonylam Aman—Elected

Yes: 337

No: 200

Abstain: 251

Aouatif Zebiri

Yes: 305

No: 216

Abstain: 251

Internal Affairs Coordinator

Princess Somefun—Disqualified

Yes: 516

No: 176

Abstain: 218

Vivi To—Elected

Yes: 360

No: 202

Abstain: 218

Fatoumata Binta Balde

Yes: 303

No: 215

Abstain: 220

Referendum Questions

Library Services Fund Fee Levy—PASSED

Do you agree to contribute $1 per credit to the CSU for the Library Services Fund for the next ten years (2019-2029), in order to maintain and increase existing services funded through the Library Services Fund? The contribution would be collected in accordance with the university’s tuition and refund policy.

Yes: 724

No: 321

Abstain: 237

Two Round Electoral System—PASSED

Do you as a CSU member agree with adding by-law 7.3.2 such that the Concordia Student Union Council establish an internal Two-Round Electoral System when voting on vacant executive seats?

Yes: 629

No: 234

Abstain: 424

Concordia Community Solidarity Co-op Bookstore Fee Levy Increase—PASSED

Do you agree to increase the fee levy of the Concordia Community Solidarity Co-op Bookstore by $0.05 per credit to a total of $0.14 per credit, effective Fall 2018?

Yes: 666

No: 326

Abstain: 300

Expanding Campus Space—PASSED

Do you support the CSU expanding and improving student spaces for clubs on campus?

Yes: 948

No: 140

Abstain: 196

