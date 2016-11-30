ASFA By-Election Doesn’t Meet Quorum

VP Communications and Promotions to be Filled in January

A total of 206 students voted during polling which ran from Nov. 28 to 30, which is short of the 505 mark they needed, according to ASFA CEO Camila Delgado. Photo Laura Lalonde

After three days of voting, the Arts and Sciences Federation of Associations did not get their $0.12 fee-levy increase.

The vacant executive position of Vice President of Communications and Promotions will also remain empty for the time being. ASFA will be appointing an interim VP in January according to current ASFA VP Finance, Christina Massaro.

ASFA represents about 20,000 students within Concordia’s Arts and Sciences programs.

The counted ballots are as followed:

Fee-Levy Increase

”Do you as a member of the ASFA, agree to increase the fee levy by $0.12/credit, from $1.22/credit to $1.34/credit, to be adjusted annually in accordance with the Montreal Consumer Price Index, effective the beginning of the semester of Winter 2017?”

Yes: 105

No: 83

Abstain: 18

Executive

VP Communications and Promotions

Andrea Gauthier

Yes: 123

No: 37

Abstain: 46

Council

Independent Councillor

Georgios Simeonidis

Yes: 128

No: 15

Abstain: 63

