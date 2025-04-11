You are not the problem; your clothes are

Sewing is a way to reclaim control over how clothes fit your body

Sewing puts the fit back in our hands—our bodies were never the problem. Graphic Mira De Koven

The last time you punched an extra hole in your belt, did you blame your body? Most of us do. We stab the leather with a pair of scissors and sigh at ourselves, never questioning why the clothes we buy were never meant to fit us in the first place.

Standardized sizing is a product of fast fashion that encourages the mass production of clothing with numbers or letters (like Size 2, M or XL) based on old body measurement surveys.

But the idea that everyone is supposed to have the same or even similar body shapes and sizes is unrealistic.

Our bodies aren't wrong or to blame for clothes not being flattering or fitting properly to someone else’s pattern. It’s a benefit for manufacturers to produce clothes quickly, cheaply and in limited sizing; it encourages consumers to buy more in search of their “perfect size.” They profit from our dissatisfaction with our bodies.

We deserve that feeling of euphoria when something fits just right, when a piece of clothing moves with your body instead of fighting against it.

Sewing, then, becomes a way to reclaim control over how clothes fit your body, rather than squeezing (your body) into mass-produced molds.

Customization, tailoring and making your own clothes can fix many of the issues surrounding fit, and bring freedom and quality control to our daily wear.

Working with a sewing machine can be overwhelming because of all of the buttons, attachments and presser feet; it gets really confusing. But sewing is a lost art.

Whether it’s adding pockets to a dress or simply hemming a pair of pants, it is not only an essential skill but a creative outlet. That little enhancement can be a form of resistance fashion, designing the clothes your body deserves, not the ones the market gives you.

As fast fashion seeps into thrift stores, it becomes harder to find non-synthetic fabrics that don’t irritate our bodies. We often forget how comfortable, natural fibres feel against our skin. Knowing how to protect your body from synthetic dyes and finishes can improve skin health. Your skin will thank you.

It’s time to get intimate with our bodies again. To know our measurements, our dips and our curves. We must familiarize ourselves with fabrics that won’t trap sweat and heat like a clingy ex (looking at you, polyester).

Sewing with either new or old fabrics allows you to recycle, upcycle, embellish anything you want, save money, and reduce waste. It forces you to slow down, have patience and be intentional in an era of fast fashion and endless trends.

If you’ve been thinking about sewing or wanting to sew, take this as your sign. Picture yourself at a sewing machine and think about the emotions it brings: Control? Relaxation? Creativity?

Discover the joy of finally feeling good in what you're wearing, because our bodies were never the problem; the system was.

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 5, published November 4, 2025.