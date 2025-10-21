What’s here, what’s queer

A brief list of gender-affirming resources in Montreal that are available to the general public

Montreal is home to a number of resources for LGBTQIA2S+ people. Graphic Naya Hachwa

Montreal is home to a variety of resources and organizations for LGBTQIA2S+ people in need—from legal resources for changing names and gender markers, to hospitals and clinics that specialize in medical transition and pay-what-you-can gender-affirming gear.

The following is a short list of gender-affirming resources that can be accessed by the general public.

Concordia University Centre for Gender Advocacy

In addition to menstrual and safe sex products, the Concordia Centre for Gender Advocacy offers, according to its website, pay-what-you-can prices for gender-affirming gear, on-the-spot legal name changes at pay-what-you-want prices, commissioner for oaths services and assistance in finding LGBTQIA2S+ resources and organizations within Montreal.

Phone: 514-848-2424 ext. 7431

https://genderadvocacy.org/our-services/

2110 Mackay St., first floor

Clinique médicale l’Actuel

Clinique médicale l’Actuel offers hormone replacement treatment (HRT). Currently, only two doctors are available and the average wait time is seven to 10 months—which reflects the long wait times common for these types of procedures.The clinic does not require a professional referral for new patients and the appointments are covered by RAMQ.

Phone: 514-524-1001

info@lactuel.ca

Angus Medical Clinic

This RAMQ-covered service specializes in HRT endocrinology. Patients must send a referral from a general practitioner and a letter from a psychologist or sexologist confirming gender dysphoria. The wait time is one to two weeks to receive a callback, and you would need to have a blood test at the CLSC or a hospital prior to each followup appointment.

Phone: 514-807-2333

info@cliniqueangus.com

The GrS (gender reassignment surgery) Montreal hospital

GrS Montreal specializes in gender-affirming surgeries for trans individuals which are performed at the Centre Métropolitain de Chirurgie. According to the organization’s website, one or two pre-operative nights in an associated facility, a transportation service and a hospitalization and recovery period are taken into account and provided if necessary.

Phone: 514 288‑2097

https://www.grsmontreal.com/

Project 10

Project 10 provides subsidies for gender-affirming services, such as hair removal and therapy sessions for dysphoria diagnoses, with funding available until the age of 25. According to a member of the organization’s staff interviewed by The Link, Project 10 also assists with gender-affirming surgeries, prescriptions, proof of dysphoria and dealing with insurance. Additionally, their website explains that Project 10 not only has a variety of gender gear available, they can also help with the process of making specialty orders.

Phone: 514-989-0001

questions@p10.qc.ca

Juritrans

Juritrans provides a list of trans-friendly commissioners for oaths in the Montreal area to assist with name or gender marker changes. Their website lists commissioners for oaths who offer their services to LGBTQIA2S+ people for free!

https://juritrans.ca/qc/en/list-of-commissioners-for-oaths/

Legal Information Clinic at McGill University

The Legal Information Clinic at McGill offers free commissioner for oaths services to all Montrealers. The clinic accepts both walk-ins and appointments, though appointments are encouraged to avoid wait times.

Phone: 438-944-6545

https://licm.ca/commissioner-for-oaths/

The Union for Gender Empowerment

Another service offered at McGill but not exclusive to McGill students, the Union for Gender Empowerment stocks gender-affirming gear at pay-what-you-can prices. They offer a Google form to order any items not in stock (including alternative menstrual items and safer sex products), available for pickup or shipping.

https://theuge.org/

3480 McTavish St., Room 413

Action santé travesti(e)s et transexuel(le)s du Québec (ASTT(e)Q)

Part of the Cactus Montréal network, ASTT(e)Q offers healthcare, social services, community dinners and workshops, with the primary clientele being sex workers and those of immigrant status. According to an ASTT(e)Q worker interviewed by The Link, the office is open for drop-in sessions Monday through Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., but it is possible to make an appointment outside of those hours via telephone. However, it is preferable to use the “Contact ASTT(e)Q” module on the website.

Phone: 514-847-0067, ext. 207

info@cactusmontreal.org

1300 Sanguinet St.

RÉZO

RÉZO provides information on legal rights for trans and immigrant Montrealers, workshops to discuss sexuality and gender and a book on safe sex for cis men and transmasculine individuals.

Phone: 514-521-7778

https://www.rezosante.org/

This article originally appeared in Volume 46, Issue 4, published October 21, 2025.