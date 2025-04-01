The deterioration of trans rights in Trump’s America

Donald Trump’s actions against trans rights are harmful beyond the border

President Trump is revoking trans rights,not allowing them to have federal documents reflect their wanted gender. Graphic Emily Wolak

U.S. President Donald Trump’s new administration has been complicating trans rights.

Soon after being inaugurated on Jan. 20, the president signed an executive order that, in essence, attempts to erase transgender people from existence, creating a mounting human rights issue for trans individuals.

The executive order means the federal recognition of only two sexes. It also states that gender identity is not a useful identifier and that sex should be used in its place. This has caused various transgender people to be listed with their biological sex on federal documents.

Renowned transgender actress Hunter Schafer explains in a BBC article that her documents, such as her passport, now list her as male. This could cause trouble for her when she travels, and for others facing a similar situation.

Aside from the real-world negative effects of this change, federal denial of the existence of trans people may lead to more opportunities for discrimination through forced outing. Not revealing one’s gender assigned at birth is no longer possible when one must show their ID.

As is discussed by Alicia Baker in her thesis, “Securing Bodies: Performances of Security by Transgender Travelers in Canadian Airports and Borders,” outing can be dangerous for trans individuals. It is not just the actual danger of being outed that is problematic, but also the stress that perceived danger causes trans people.

Trans suicide rates are already high compared to general populations, according to a 2016 article in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine. This administration is worsening the situation.

Trump signed another executive order on Jan. 27 that seeks to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. army.

In an article for the Associated Press, Alanna Durkin Richer explains how the U.S. Justice Department is pushing back against those who are fighting Trump’s policies.

Another Associated Press article published on Feb. 27 describes a bill being considered in the state of Iowa. The bill would remove gender identity from the civil rights code and, therefore, remove protection from discrimination based on it. This shows that the administration is willing to roll back rights that individuals already have.

What other hard-fought rights will be taken away?

Individuals protested against this bill as they stood outside the Iowa capitol and chanted, interrupting the proceedings at points. Their activism is a positive step, but it may not be enough if the Trump administration continues attacking trans rights.

An executive order titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation” states that “the term ‘child’ or ‘children’ means an individual or individuals under 19 years of age.” This represents a worrying shift towards removing young adults’ autonomy.

Confronting institutions and our governments is important because it shows that trans people are not alone and that somebody is fighting for them.

The fight for trans rights is not just a fight for trans people. Human rights are maintained when everyone’s rights are respected.

That is what happened when people in Iowa protested loudly outside a hearing.

This is what happened when Maine Governor Janet Mills stood up to Trump during a meeting at the White House.

The governor had been fighting against the executive order Trump signed banning transgender women from women’s sports. Trump confronted her about it. Mills stood firm that she would comply with state and federal laws. Trump’s response was to say he would withhold funding from the governor’s state if she did not comply. He threatened to utilize financial power to control the governor’s actions, something Mills clearly thought was unlawful, as she said she’d be willing to fight him in court.

This situation shows how inherently political the fight for human rights is, as political actors come into conflict. President Trump’s actions and the disagreement within the government demonstrate the continuous struggle to maintain fundamental human rights for transgender people in America.





This article originally appeared in Volume 45, Issue 12, published April 1, 2025.