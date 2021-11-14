Weekly Fringe: The opportunities for a fun time just keep coming!

This week’s forecast: literature, painting, and music

Graphic Breea Kobernick

Grab your friends and get going! This week has a great variety of events for you!

Monday, Nov. 15

Concordia’s reading series Writers Read is hosting a panel on Nov. 15, featuring poets George Abraham, Eli Tareq El Bechelany-Lynch, and Alexei Perry-Cox. The discussion will be held as a hybrid event, both online through Zoom and at the Centre of Expanded Poetics. With three bright-minded, published poets, be sure to register. This exchange of ideas may not be something you want to miss!

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Quebec Writers’ Association is once again hosting their annual Holiday Book Fair. The fair aims to celebrate Quebec’s English writers, publishers, and translators. This year, the fair will take place from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18 with hybrid events. To celebrate Quebec writers even more, several of the books and works featured will be available for purchase at Salon du Livre from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28.

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Yaymaker, an organisation which hosts an abundance of art events, is entertaining yet another paint night this week. On Nov. 17, you can enjoy a nice drink at Lord William Pub while creating a masterpiece with step-by-step instructions from the artists leading the event. Make sure to buy your tickets beforehand!

Thursday, Nov. 18

Another Writers Read event! This Thursday, the reading series presents a conversation with graphic designer Rana Tawil, who holds an interest in the evolution of the Arabic language and where it fits in today’s world. The conversation will be another hybrid event, taking place over Zoom as well as in Library room 322. Registration is mandatory.

Friday, Nov. 19

This Friday you deserve a relaxing night out. Arion’s Baroque Orchestra is performing a classical music performance entitled The Sun King’s Chapel. The orchestra is offering three performances this weekend. The set for Nov. 19 begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in the Bourgie Concert Hall. Don’t forget your tickets!

Saturday, Nov. 20

Grab a few friends and enjoy a pint and some live music this Saturday. Located on Mackay St., Upstairs Jazz Bar & Grill never seems to disappoint when it comes to entertainment. Nov. 20, the bar will welcome jazz clarinetist Virginia MacDonald for two shows. To start the night, MacDonald and her jazz quartet will take the stage at 7 p.m. followed by another show at 9 p.m. Ticket prices differ between shows, so make sure to book accordingly. You can find more information on Upstairs’ website.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Montreal’s annual small press fair, Expozine, is back this weekend! Over 270 vendors and creators from different publications will be at the fair selling their work. This year, Expozine is taking place at Société des arts technologiques from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, and it’s free to attend! Why not go mingle with some local writers and artists?