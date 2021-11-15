Weekly Fringe: Montreal is back with an abundance of art events to lighten up your week

Don’t stay cooped up at home! Get out and enjoy the local talent

Busy with exams? Why not take a short stress-relieving break this week and sneak into a venue for some live entertainment? We won’t tell anyone.

Monday, Nov. 29

Laugh your way into the week with The World’s Smallest Open Mic. Hosted at Hurley’s Irish Pub, the comedic evening is held every Monday at 8 p.m. and showcases stand-up comedy’s rising stars. Tickets are free but registration is still required.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Is there ever a time you should ignore an opportunity for live music? No, there is not. Halifax band Horsebath is making a stop in Montreal while on tour to play a set at The Wheel Club Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. Have a night out on the town and enjoy some of the Horsebath’s music that ranges from country swing to rock and roll. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

It’s officially December and Centaur Theatre is getting in the Christmas spirit! The theatre company is putting on a production of All I want for Christmas. This comedic play follows the story of Ginger, the only North Pole elf to get fired from every job she’s tried. But on Dec. 23, Ginger is given another chance with a new job opportunity working in the mail room. What could go wrong? Make a family evening out of it and grab your tickets! The show is suited for kids 12 and up.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Purple Divine is presenting their latest theatrical performance Love Trial which will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11 at the Masonic Temple Hall. Love Trial tells the story of love addicts who form a Love Anonymous group and sue a perfect lover for what they believe are reckless methods of love. Is the perfect lover guilty or innocent? Find out by buying your tickets ahead of time!

Friday, Dec. 3

Get in the holiday spirit this weekend! Noël Montreal is back again with three separate Christmas markets: the Jean-Talon Christmas market, the Great Christmas Market held at Place-des-Arts, and the Christmas Village of Montreal held at Place du Marché Atwater. Support some local vendors and enjoy a nice hot cup of cider!

Saturday, Dec. 4

Studio 303 is presenting the Tollé_404 event Dec. 4. which will host seven activities available to the public and each is facilitated by different artists. Activities range from writing workshops and opportunities to create personal life narratives, to collectively listening to podcasts in nature. Everyone is welcome to join their diverse workshops and performances that all look at what has been lost and found throughout the pandemic. Tickets for each event are sold separately.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Dec. 5 is the last day to check out dance company Tangente’s latest performers. Julia B. Laperrière and Sébastien Provencher’s performance is entitled What Will Come. The dance performance showcases the need for order to understand the world’s chaos. Make sure not to miss the pair as their show comes to a close!