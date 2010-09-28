Meet Montreal-based clothing brand Em & May

When Emilie Pittman was growing up, her favourite activity was shopping. Her grandmother would hand her a $100 bill and let her run around the mall, letting her try on various adult outfits and choose whatever she liked.

“I think that inspired me to want to be around clothes,” said Pittman, who’s 25 now, from a vintage zebra-print chair in the Plateau studio of her clothing company, Em & May. “Making my own stuff was just the best outcome, really.”

Named after her French bulldog and “soul sister” May, Pittman’s brand creates sustainable intimates, swimsuits, and loungewear, and curates vintage clothing.

Pittman’s designs are practical, comfortable, and creative, putting her own spin on basics and offering a wide range of colours, from bright oranges to more muted whites.

Em & May follows a made-to-order business model, which reduces waste and offers opportunities for extensive size charts and custom sizing. Pittman explained that made-to-order means she only produces the amount of pieces that were ordered, ensuring that there aren’t extra or unwanted garments. She also noted that because bigger brands need to predict how many of each size they’re going to sell, they reduce the amount of sizes they offer to save money—the fewer they produce, the fewer they are unable to sell. Because of the made-to-order method of production, Em & May is now able to offer 18 different sizes to her clientele, increased from the original 15, as well as custom ones for those who need them.