Weekly Fringe: Another week, another list of art activities!

This week you can reminisce about live concerts from home or wander the streets and discover new art exhibitions

Graphic Breea Kobernick

Whether you opt to stay warm at home or need to get out and adventure, the Weekly Fringe brings you options for anything you might be searching for.

Monday, Jan. 24

Indie Montreal is bringing summer fun to this gloomy winter by revisiting their festival Insolitudes which took place last August. From Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, three recorded concerts from the festival will be available online allowing the public to rediscover local artists. Performances by MIELS, Hippie Hourrah, and Elephant Stone from the festival’s psychedelic night will be available. From the hip-hop night, you can discover Funk Lion, Djely Tapa, and Urban Science Brass Band. Don’t forget your free tickets!

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Despite the restrictions, there still remain some fun in-person activities to do! Le Céramic Café Studio remains open until 10 p.m. and it’s the perfect opportunity to stay creative during the closures of other activities around the city. While they are not currently serving food or drinks, painting mugs, plates, or whatever you may choose, is just as fun as before.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Tiny art gallery HANGAR 7826 is featuring the last art exposition from their three-part exhibition entitled S’AGITER. As the third artist of the project, Michael Patten presents his solo exhibition #Latergram which showcases works of photography and video. His featured works touch on the daily lives of urban life. #Latergram is on display until Feb 6.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Home furnishing store Bouclair has a new store in Griffintown where you can also find a local gallery inside. Gallery B allows emerging artists the opportunity to showcase their work and was created to put a spotlight on local artists. As such, the works of five Concordia students are on display and available for viewing until Feb. 6.

Friday, Jan. 28

Queer and Trans BIPOC burlesque and stripper group Lust Cove is putting on an online show entitled Bedroom Eyes Friday, Jan. 28. The event is 18+ and will showcase performance art followed by a virtual after party. Tickets are available online by donation with a recommended $10 amount.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Artist-run centre OBORO is presenting their first exhibition of the year but one simply wasn't enough! The centre is showcasing a double exhibition with Senimikwaldamw8gan - Mémoire de pierre by Mélanie O’Bomsawin and First Fifth by Roberto Santaguida. The exhibitions feature diverse installations that touch on memory and human life respectively. Both will be available for viewing Jan. 29 to March 5.

Sunday, Jan. 30

After a long week of fun, it might be time to stay home and catch up on some cleaning and housekeeping. Why not make it exciting by queuing up the latest hits from local artists? To name a few, Montreal singer and multi-instrumentalist Les Louanges has released his latest album Crash and Quebec artists Julyan and San James have recently worked together to release their collaborative single “Je ne te dirai pas”.