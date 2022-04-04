Weekly Fringe: Art in all mediums awaits you!

Enjoy your last few days of school by checking out some of Concordia’s art events

Graphic Breea Kobernick

The year may be winding down, but fun around the city, and even on campus, just keeps going.

Monday, April 4

Cinema Politica Concordia is hosting yet another film screening. This Monday at 7 p.m. the media arts network will be showing DOPE IS DEATH, a documentary that follows activists and revolutionaries in New York City in the 1970s. The film will be followed by a discussion with the director. Admission is donation-based.

Tuesday, April 5

Concordia’s University Choir and Chamber Choir will be hosting a concert Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free with a student ID so come out and support your fellow Concordians!

Wednesday, April 6

Concordia’s conversation series Afternoons at the Institute is hosting A Public Conversation on Healing, Well-Being, and the Visual Arts. The event will take place via Zoom from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is completely free!

Thursday, April 7

Laugh your week away with The Remedy, a professional comedy show put on by Montreal Comedy Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. at Deli Planet. Tickets are $15 online.

Friday, April 8

The documentary The Family of the Forest will be hitting Quebec theatres April 8, including Cinéma du Musée. The film follows a Gaspé family who lives a completely self-sufficient life in the boreal forest.

Saturday, April 9

Jano Lapin Gallery's latest exposition is Timeless Romanticism. The visual art exhibition explores the “theme of sensitivity, both material and imaginary.” The gallery is open Saturdays between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. or by appointment.

Sunday, April 10

Festival Art Souterrain began April 2 and will run until June 30. The festival will put on diverse events ranging from workshops, exhibitions, roundtables, performances, and much more. This Sunday get the inside scoop on the underground exhibitions and take part in a guided visit with a curator. The tour begins at 1 p.m. and reservations are required.