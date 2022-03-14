Weekly Fringe: Films, art, and live concerts! What more could you want?

Grab your popcorn, Montreal is offering some great film options

Graphic Breea Kobernick

As always, the city is alive and thriving. There’s no shortage of fun activities to do this week.

Monday, March 14

Cinema Politica is screening WRITING WITH FIRE March 14 at 7 p.m. in Concordia’s Hall building. The film looks at journalists inIndia’s only all-women-run news organisation. The screening will be followed with a discussion led by two guest speakers.

Tuesday, March 15

Cinéma du Musée is presenting Montreal-based director-producer Catherine Mullins’ SAVINGS MINDS. The documentary follows two characters and their journeys with the mental health system. Tuesday’s screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a discussion with Mullins herself.

Wednesday, March 16

The Decolonial Perspectives and Practices Hub is partnering up with the Centre for Gender Advocacy and is presenting an online event March 16 at 6 p.m. The event, ARTivism, is being held to celebrate both Women’s History Month and Black History Month. The all-Black fem panel will be discussing what art activism is, so make sure you don't miss out and register!

Thursday, March 17

Electronic music trio Ossa is celebrating the release of their latest single by performing a set at The Diving Bell Social Club March 17 at 8 p.m. The band will release “Not Too Far” alongside a music video March 18. Tickets for the live show are $10 and can be purchased at the door or ahead of time.

Friday, March 18

From March 2 to March 19 Cinémathèque québécoise is showing every classic from film director Pedro Almodóvar. Volver and Los abrazos rotos will be screened Friday, but the selection of films in this series is so extensive it’s worth checking out their program.

Saturday, March 19

March 19 is the last day you can enjoy Bijurya, a drag performance presented at the MAI. The show features both music composer Gabriel Dharmoo and drag artist Bijurya, who are one person, on stage at the same time. The show jumps from drag and lip-synching to performing original music, all with the aim to celebrate the artist’s identity.

Sunday, March 20

The student-run festival Art Matters is underway this month with a large selection of events and exhibitions. The 22nd edition brings exhibitions such as Belonging Hinterland which looks at the concept of home, and The Degrees of Separation That Bring Us Together which reflects on the power of connection. Make sure to check out the Art Matters website to see all events they’re putting on.